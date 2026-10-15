Save the date! The Celebrity Traitors finale is almost here, and it’s the longest episode EVER

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I hate to say it, but the finale of The Celebrity Traitors season two is fast approaching, and it’s going to be the longest episode in the show’s history. Small wins, I guess.

As a relatively new viewer of The Traitors, I had no idea just how fast the game moves. There’s not an episode every night that demands your full attention, like some reality TV shows, so all that drama gets packed into two episodes a week – Thursdays and Fridays this year.

Already, we’ve seen the following celebs either brutally murdered or brutally banished: Amol Rajan, Richard E. Grant, Myha’la, Bella Ramsey, and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

More are set to follow this week, and it’s looking like Professor Hannah Fry is on the chopping block.

When is the final of The Celebrity Traitors season two?

There was a slight change to The Celebrity Traitors schedule this year, with days moving around and the episodes running slightly longer than usual. We’re definitely eating well, and it’s a great way to start the weekend.

Removing the episodes we’ve already watched, here’s the remaining schedule:

Episode 5: Thursday 15 th October – 8 pm

October – 8 pm Episode 6: Friday 16 th October – 8 pm

Episode 7: Thursday 22 nd October – 8 pm

Episode 8: Friday 23 rd October – 8 pm

Episode 9: Thursday 29 th October – 8 pm

Episode 10: Friday 30th October – 8 pm

As the schedule lays out, the finale of The Celebrity Traitors will be on October 30 – just in time for Halloween! But here’s the truly exciting bit: It’s going to be the longest episode in the show’s international history.

The finale of The Celebrity Traitors season two will start at 8 pm and run to 9:20 pm, placing the runtime at one hour and 20 minutes. Uncloaked will air straight after, until 10 pm.

Start the clocks, because at the time of writing, we’ve got only 15 days left.

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC