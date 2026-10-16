Oops! James Acaster’s friend appears to drop hint about his ‘downfall’ on The Celebrity Traitors

He also shared exactly what type of player his friend is

3 hours ago

It would seem that one of James Acaster’s friends has slipped up in an interview, and shared a huge hint about what might happen on The Celebrity Traitors. Uh-oh!

James Acaster has been recruited as a Traitor during the show, by Maya Jama and Richard E Grant. James was reluctant to become a Traitor, and desperately admitted he wanted to stay a Faithful.

And now, his comedian friend Brennan Reece has said his recruiting might not have been a smart decision, as he hinted being a Traitor might end up as his friend’s downfall. As per The Sun, Brennan said: “I reckon that his downfall could be being too much like a Faithful.

“He said that he’s going to play the game like a Faithful. When people do that, and they’re trying to catch people out, a bit like what Julie did, people then get suspicious of you, and everyone starts to look. That could definitely be a possibility.” Is he trying to tell us he knows something? Interesting.

He was then asked about James’ gameplay from the previous two episodes, and Brennan added: “I think he’s doing it perfectly, to be honest. If you think about it like a game, people think that he is like a bumbling fool, because I guess that’s part of his persona.

“He’s like a flustered, angry person who gets annoyed at the little things in the world. He’s actually a really, really smart individual.”

Brennan admitted that his mate James has been coming across “quite quiet” on the show, and he hasn’t been getting involved in any of the “conspiracies” like the other contestants have been. He said: “I know we don’t see everything because it’s edited, but it just feels like he’s sitting back.

“I know that his stand-up persona is very much on the front foot where he’s getting frustrated about things, whereas this feels very well played where he’s being almost like a passenger in the game.”

Brennan then was quite sure James is unlikely to betray his fellow traitors Maya Jama and Hannah Fry, because he’s not the best at lying. “James said he doesn’t like lying, and I think he’s being honest about it,” he said.

“I think Maya would throw him under the bus. I’ve never met the person, but there’s just a twinkle in her eye. It didn’t feel like she was that upset about Richard E Grant.”

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