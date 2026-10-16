Lol, Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett did actually legally change his name for political activism

A Traitor at heart, even to his own name

3 hours ago

In Thursday night’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors, Joe Lycett noted that he legally changed his name as a form of political activism.

It came as he was basically begging to be recruited, but sadly for him, that honour went to King Kenny. Joe Lycett is very much still a Faithful, whether he likes it or not.

What did Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett change his name to?

Back in 2020, fashion brand Hugo Boss was firing out cease and desist letters faster than the Traitors are being banished on season two.

“As an open-minded company we would like to clarify that we do not oppose the free use of language in any way,” Hugo Boss said in a statement. “We accept the generic term ‘boss’ and its various and frequent uses in different languages.”

One company that recieved the legal letters was Boss Brewing, a brewery selling Boss Boss and Boss Black varieties. The fashion brand was not happy, and after negotiations, the brewery was forced to switch up the names of those two beers.

“Both parties worked constructively to find a solution, which allows Boss Brewing the continued use of its name and all of its products, other than two beers where a slight change of the name was agreed upon,” Hugo Boss said.

It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

In response to the legal drama, Joe Lycett did what only Joe Lycett could do: He changed his name to Hugo Boss.

“This week I legally changed my name by deed poll, external and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss,” he tweeted, sharing the evidence.

Ironically, the fashion brand didn’t have an issue, telling the BBC: “We welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the Hugo Boss family.”

He changed it back a month later.

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Featured image credit: BBC