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Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft opens up about secret school boyfriend who outed him as queer

It led to a ‘really difficult’ few years of bullying

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Celebrity Traitors star Sebastian Croft has opened up on the painful moment his secret school boyfriend outed him as queer, leading to years of bullying and ostracisation. 

Earlier this month, we learned that Sebastian Croft was in a secret three-year relationship with Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke. It seemed to confirm what many Heartstopper viewers had suspected for years. 

“Bash and Joe never made their relationship public, although Heartstopper fans had guessed they were dating,” a source told The Sun. “In fact they were in a loving relationship for almost three years. The Great Forever is something Joe would say to Bash when they were in a relationship.”

The romance reportedly ended after a brutal phone call from Joe Locke, but tragically, it’s not the first time Sebastian has been hurt by someone he loved. 

Credit: BBC

Celebrity Traitors star Sebastian Croft had a secret boyfriend in school 

Speaking as a queer person, navigating the complexities of student culture AND your own sexuality is no easy task. Most queer people have had a secret romance or two in their time, Sebastian included. 

For the Game of Thrones actor, that came when he was attending a private boarding school in Oxfordshire. At the time, he was in the proverbial “closet” and dating another student, the same student who went on to out him. 

“I had a really difficult few years. I don’t blame the other boy who did it, because he was obviously just also trying to navigate the fact that he was getting chipped for being gay,” he said in a new interview.  

“But it was a really lonely and difficult time in my life. I would leave school and be an actor and be doing the thing I loved the most, and be with other like-minded people, and feel so liberated in myself, and then I go back to school and be bullied and ostracised.”

Credit: BBC

Though undoubtedly heartbreaking, those difficult moments have been an inspiration for his new music career. On his new EP, you’ll find songs referencing the heartbreak he experienced. 

Oddly, Sebastian’s own story would later mirror Ben’s, who he played on Heartstopper. This time, he was able to redo his school experiences with people he loved and trusted. 

“I got to go back and redo what would have been my sixth form, but with the most supportive group of people, doing the thing I loved in a show that celebrates that,” he said. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: Sebastian Croft/Instagram and BBC

More on: LGBTQ+ Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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