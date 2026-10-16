The Celebrity Traitors comedians whose fortunes are no laughing matter, from £1m to £6.5m

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There’s a running joke that comedians are constantly struggling for money, but when it comes to the jokers on The Celebrity Traitors, they’re laughing all the way to the bank.

Really making it as a comedian is hard, but if it does come, you’re up there with the actors and musicians.

Joanne McNally’s net worth is $1 million

Getting her big break in 2014, Joanne McNally has been on the comedy circuit with giants in her field. Between selling out tours and popping up on various game shows, she’s amassed a generous wealth of £1 million, according to the MailOnline.

I’m sorry, but Miranda Hart’s net worth needs to be more

I am willing to bet my life that the vast majority of British people know who Miranda Hart is. Iconic doesn’t begin to describe it.

Despite her fame, and the general beloved feeling you get mentioning her name, her net worth is only £4 million. Now, it’s not like that’s pennies, but still.

Someone give Miranda more money, right now!

James Acaster is amassing quite the fortune

James Acaster is no one-trick pony, so beyond traditional stand-up comedy, you’ll find him on TV shows, game shows, podcasts, and writing bestselling books.

James Acaster’s net worth is allegedly £4.5 million, just above Miranda (I’m still not over it).

Joe Lycett’s net worth is totally understandable

Over the last decade or so, everywhere you look, there’s Joe Lycett. Stage shows, TV shows, game shows, podcasts, reality TV shows, and radio; he’s done it all.

Joe Lycett’s net worth is reportedly $5 million, and it would proboably be a lot more if he didn’t keep blowing it on hilarious stunts.

Romesh Ranganathan has the second-highest net worth of the comedians

Like pretty much everyone else on this list, Romesh Ranganathan is a familiar face on whichever channel you turn the TV to.

Though he made his start in teaching, his comedy stylings have earned him a net worth of £5 million.

Don’t tell Romesh, but Rob Beckett has a higher net worth

For a working-class lad, Rob Beckett has done exceptionally well for himself. He hosted the I’m A Celeb aftershow, was a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and routinely sells out venues.

Rob Beckett is the highest-earning comedian on The Celebrity Traitors with a net worth of £6.5 million.

For a full list of the Celebrity Traitors’ net worths, click here.

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Featured image credit: BBC