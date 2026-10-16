A full record of how The Celebrity Traitors S2 cast voted at each Round Table session

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Are you desperately attempting to predict who the Faithfuls will vote for next on The Celebrity Traitors, and who has a shot of actually winning? To help you with your theories, we’re keeping a full record of how every cast member on The Celebrity Traitors season two voted at each Round Table session.

If you study the stats, you get a sense of which Faithfuls are prone to acting bizarrely (*cough* Joanne *cough*) and how likely the current Traitors are to betray each other (hint: very). Please, go forth and analyse x

1. Richard E Grant’s banishment

The very first Round Table session of The Celebrity Traitors season two kicked off in the second episode, although we didn’t see the results until Thursday 8th October. 16 out of the 20 cast members who were there all voted for Richard E Grant, and banished him. Here’s how everybody voted:

Bella Ramsey – Richard E Grant

James Acaster – Richard E Grant

James Blunt – Hannah Fry

Jerry Hall – Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Joanne McNally – Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Joe Lycett – Richard E Grant

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Richard E Grant

King Kenny – Richard E Grant

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Richard E Grant

Maya Jama – Richard E Grant

Michael Sheen – Richard E Grant

Miranda Hart -Richard E Grant

Myha’la – Richard E Grant

Professor Hannah Fry – Richard E Grant

Richard E. Grant – Bella Ramsey

Rob Beckett – Richard E Grant

Romesh Ranganathan – Richard E Grant

Ross Kemp – Richard E Grant

Sebastian Croft – Richard E Grant

Sharon Rooney – Richard E Grant

2. Myha’la’s banishment

The second Round Table session was shown at the end of episode three. 13 out of 19 players voted to banish Myha’la. See below:

Bella Ramsey – Myha’la

James Acaster – Michael Sheen

James Blunt – Myha’la

Jerry Hall – Myha’la

Joanne McNally – Jerry Hall

Joe Lycett – Myha’la

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Myha’la

King Kenny – Jerry Hall

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Jerry Hall

Maya Jama – Jerry Hall

Michael Sheen – Myha’la

Miranda Hart – Myha’la

Myha’la – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Professor Hannah Fry – Myha’la

Rob Beckett – Myha’la

Romesh Ranganathan – Myha’la

Ross Kemp – Myha’la

Sebastian Croft – Myha’la

Sharon Rooney – Myha’la

3. Julie Hesmondhalgh’s banishment

At Round Table session number three, the players were the most indecisive yet. Julie was kicked out, with nine votes.

James Acaster – Julie Hesmondhalgh

James Blunt – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Jerry Hall – Hannah Fry

Joanne McNally – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Joe Lycett – Hannah Fry – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Julie Hesmondhalgh – James Blunt

King Kenny – Hannah Fry

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Hannah Fry

Maya Jama – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Michael Sheen – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Miranda Hart – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Professor Hannah Fry – Jerry Hall

Rob Beckett – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Romesh Ranganathan – Hannah Fry

Ross Kemp – Julie Hesmondhalgh

Sebastian Croft – Hannah Fry

Sharon Rooney – Julie Hesmondhalgh

4. Hannah Fry’s banishment

Aw, poor Hannah made it until episode five. However, she was banished at the fourth Round Table. Out of the 15 players present, 12 voted for her (including both her fellow Traitors).

James Acaster – Hannah Fry

James Blunt – Hannah Fry

Jerry Hall – Hannah Fry

Joanne McNally – Sebastian Croft

Joe Lycett – Hannah Fry

King Kenny – Hannah Fry

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Hannah Fry

Maya Jama – Hannah Fry

Michael Sheen – Hannah Fry

Miranda Hart – Hannah Fry

Professor Hannah Fry – Jerry Hall

Romesh Ranganathan – James Blunt

Ross Kemp – Hannah Fry

Sebastian Croft – Hannah Fry

Sharon Rooney – Hannah Fry

5. Joe Lycett’s banishment

Note to self: In a game about finding Traitors, don’t run around the castle begging to become a Traitor.

James Acaster – Joanne McNally

James Blunt – Joe Lycett

Jerry Hall – Joe Lycett

Joanne McNally – Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett – James Blunt

King Kenny – Joe Lycett

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Joe Lycett

Maya Jama – Joe Lycett

Michael Sheen – Joe Lycett

Miranda Hart – Ross Kemp

Romesh Ranganathan – Joe Lycett

Ross Kemp – Joe Lycett

Sebastian Croft – Joe Lycett

Sharon Rooney – Joe Lycett

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Featured image via BBC iPlayer