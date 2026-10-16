A full record of how The Celebrity Traitors S2 cast voted at each Round Table session
Yup, we’re keeping track of all the stats
Are you desperately attempting to predict who the Faithfuls will vote for next on The Celebrity Traitors, and who has a shot of actually winning? To help you with your theories, we’re keeping a full record of how every cast member on The Celebrity Traitors season two voted at each Round Table session.
If you study the stats, you get a sense of which Faithfuls are prone to acting bizarrely (*cough* Joanne *cough*) and how likely the current Traitors are to betray each other (hint: very). Please, go forth and analyse x
1. Richard E Grant’s banishment
The very first Round Table session of The Celebrity Traitors season two kicked off in the second episode, although we didn’t see the results until Thursday 8th October. 16 out of the 20 cast members who were there all voted for Richard E Grant, and banished him. Here’s how everybody voted:
Bella Ramsey – Richard E Grant
James Acaster – Richard E Grant
James Blunt – Hannah Fry
Jerry Hall – Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Joanne McNally – Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Joe Lycett – Richard E Grant
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Richard E Grant
King Kenny – Richard E Grant
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Richard E Grant
Maya Jama – Richard E Grant
Michael Sheen – Richard E Grant
Miranda Hart -Richard E Grant
Myha’la – Richard E Grant
Professor Hannah Fry – Richard E Grant
Richard E. Grant – Bella Ramsey
Rob Beckett – Richard E Grant
Romesh Ranganathan – Richard E Grant
Ross Kemp – Richard E Grant
Sebastian Croft – Richard E Grant
Sharon Rooney – Richard E Grant
2. Myha’la’s banishment
The second Round Table session was shown at the end of episode three. 13 out of 19 players voted to banish Myha’la. See below:
Bella Ramsey – Myha’la
James Acaster – Michael Sheen
James Blunt – Myha’la
Jerry Hall – Myha’la
Joanne McNally – Jerry Hall
Joe Lycett – Myha’la
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Myha’la
King Kenny – Jerry Hall
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Jerry Hall
Maya Jama – Jerry Hall
Michael Sheen – Myha’la
Miranda Hart – Myha’la
Myha’la – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Professor Hannah Fry – Myha’la
Rob Beckett – Myha’la
Romesh Ranganathan – Myha’la
Ross Kemp – Myha’la
Sebastian Croft – Myha’la
Sharon Rooney – Myha’la
3. Julie Hesmondhalgh’s banishment
At Round Table session number three, the players were the most indecisive yet. Julie was kicked out, with nine votes.
James Acaster – Julie Hesmondhalgh
James Blunt – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Jerry Hall – Hannah Fry
Joanne McNally – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Joe Lycett – Hannah Fry – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Julie Hesmondhalgh – James Blunt
King Kenny – Hannah Fry
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Hannah Fry
Maya Jama – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Michael Sheen – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Miranda Hart – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Professor Hannah Fry – Jerry Hall
Rob Beckett – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Romesh Ranganathan – Hannah Fry
Ross Kemp – Julie Hesmondhalgh
Sebastian Croft – Hannah Fry
Sharon Rooney – Julie Hesmondhalgh
4. Hannah Fry’s banishment
Aw, poor Hannah made it until episode five. However, she was banished at the fourth Round Table. Out of the 15 players present, 12 voted for her (including both her fellow Traitors).
James Acaster – Hannah Fry
James Blunt – Hannah Fry
Jerry Hall – Hannah Fry
Joanne McNally – Sebastian Croft
Joe Lycett – Hannah Fry
King Kenny – Hannah Fry
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Hannah Fry
Maya Jama – Hannah Fry
Michael Sheen – Hannah Fry
Miranda Hart – Hannah Fry
Professor Hannah Fry – Jerry Hall
Romesh Ranganathan – James Blunt
Ross Kemp – Hannah Fry
Sebastian Croft – Hannah Fry
Sharon Rooney – Hannah Fry
5. Joe Lycett’s banishment
Note to self: In a game about finding Traitors, don’t run around the castle begging to become a Traitor.
James Acaster – Joanne McNally
James Blunt – Joe Lycett
Jerry Hall – Joe Lycett
Joanne McNally – Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett – James Blunt
King Kenny – Joe Lycett
Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Joe Lycett
Maya Jama – Joe Lycett
Michael Sheen – Joe Lycett
Miranda Hart – Ross Kemp
Romesh Ranganathan – Joe Lycett
Ross Kemp – Joe Lycett
Sebastian Croft – Joe Lycett
Sharon Rooney – Joe Lycett
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Featured image via BBC iPlayer