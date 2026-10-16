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The Celebrity Traitors producers are already eyeing up big names for season three’s cast

Stephen Lambert wants Tom Cruise and ‘a big sports star’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Yes, there are plans for a season three of The Celebrity Traitors. The BBC locked in the show for another four years. So, which big names could be in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors season three? Here’s what the producers have said.

Yup, we’re getting more Celebrity Traitors

In March 2026, the BBC signed another deal with Studio Lambert (that’s the production company who makes The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors).

The announcement said: “The BBC has secured the future of the smash hit multi award winning psychological series The Traitors, confirming a new three‑year deal that will keep both The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until at least 2030.”

claudia winkleman in a fluffy coat on the celebrity traitors

No doubt we’ll see many more out-there coats from Claudia Winkleman
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The producers have some names in mind

Stephen Lambert, the head of Studio Lambert (which makes The Traitors)  told the Radio Times that his dream casting for season three of The Celebrity Traitors would be Tom Cruise.

He continued: “We would like to have a big sports star. But if they are an active one, they have commitments.”

Although the first season of The Celebrity Traitors featured Tom Daley and Joe Marler, the 2026 cast is noticeably lacking athletes.

Tom Daley doing some sleuthing on The Celebrity Traitors last year

Tom Daley doing some sleuthing on The Celebrity Traitors last year
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Deadline also asked Stephen Lambert who he would want to see cast in The Celebrity Traitors back in 2024. He answered: “Liz Truss. I think she’d be great. It’s very important on that show to be able to tell the truth, also to not tell the truth, and she would be challenged possibly.”

Tim Harcourt, the Chief Creative Officer at Studio Lambert, had another politician in mind. “Barack Obama, I think, would be fantastic on a celebrity version,” he said.

Some actually huge celebrities say they’d love to be in season three

Other huge name celebs have also made it known they would love to be on the next season of the show. Andrew Garfield told Digital Spy: “I love the game, but I would love to be Faithful.” Matt Smith said to Capital that he would “like to be a Traitor”.

Fingers crossed!

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image via BBC iPlayer

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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