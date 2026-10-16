All the public scandals The Celebrity Traitors cast have been in, from arrests to racist tweets

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The cast of The Celebrity Traitors might look like a wholesome bunch, but they actually have a fair few scandals to their names. Controversies happen to most celebs, it’s very rare someone goes through an entire life of being in the public eye without doing at least one thing wrong, or getting into some sort of drama.

Here’s a rundown of all the scandals the cast of The Celebrity Traitors series two have got themselves into.

King Kenny was arrested

King Kenny, real name is Kenny Ojuederie, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence when he was 19. Remember when “killer clowns” were everywhere? Well, King Kenny was filming a video dressed as an evil clown and wielding a chainsaw around, on his university campus. Definitely not the best idea.

“I’m really nervous. I don’t know what is going to happen. It’s such a mess,” he said afterwards. “First of all I want to say a massive sorry to anyone I have scared. Secondly, this was a YouTube video. All those people in the video, they were my friends.

“It was a pre-planned thing, and none of the people who I chased were strangers. Everyone could see me talking to my friends beforehand. There are 400 cameras on the campus and you can check them and see that the people I chased are my friends. People are making me out to be a terrorist.”

Maya Jama apologised over a ‘colourist’ tweet

In 2018, Maya Jama apologised after a tweet she had posted in 2012 resurfaced. Screenshots of the apparent tweet showed it as reading: “Dark skin [women] shaving their head expecting to look like Amber Rose, when really they end up looking like Michael Jordan. Looooooooool.” She deleted the post.

Speaking on The Receipts Podcast about what happened, Maya said: “I was just a stupid, ignorant child that knows better and has known better for a very long time.” She added: “I was definitely just an ignorant person that was trying to make people laugh and not understanding the seriousness of jokes like that.” She accepted the tweet was “not funny in the slightest”.

Sebastian Croft was involved in accusations of transphobia

During The Celebrity Traitors, Sebastian Croft previously getting backlash has resurfaced. Back in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy became a catalyst for fierce online debates around JK Rowling. At the time, which was when he was on Heartstopper on Netflix, Sebastian lent his voice to the main playable character.

“Rejoining the HS fandom for 0.5 seconds to make it very clear that Sebastian Croft being in the new Harry Potter game is weird and transphobic and if you’re supporting or defending him you are prioritising a cis white actor over real trans people who will be harmed,” one person said.

The actor then responded to the backlash, and said: “I was cast in this project over three years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with. This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe wholeheartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

He added: “I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next three. I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement.”

Jerry Hall was one half of a very scandalous divorce

Jerry Hall was previously married to businessman and newspaper billionaire Rupert Murdoch. She was his fourth wife, and he reportedly told her about their marriage ending via email. Brutal.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s email allegedly began. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.” She was apparently left “devastated, mad and humiliated”.

According to reports at the time, the couple’s divorce settlement included a clause banning Jerry from providing plot suggestions to the writers of the TV show Succession, which is heavily influenced by the Murdoch family’s internal dynamics.

She was also named ‘the poster girl for revenge affairs’

Jerry Hall also dated Mick Jagger, and publicly confessed that she had cheated on him with a wealthy horse breeder, just to give him a taste of his own medicine. In an article published by National Post at the time, she was named “the new poster girl for revenge affairs”. A bit iconic, I can’t lie.

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