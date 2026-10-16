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Hannah Fry has crunched the numbers, and spotted a suspicious Celebrity Traitors voting pattern

It could be bad news for the Traitors

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Hannah Fry may have been banished from Celebrity Traitors, but she’s clearly not done playing detective.

The mathematician has now revealed the suspicious voting habits that she thinks could expose Maya Jama and James Acaster as Traitors, and they’re not exactly making life easy for themselves.

Via BBC

The Cambridge professor was sent packing during last night’s roundtable, meaning her time as a Traitor is officially over. Before her banishment, Hannah revealed she’d been working on a scientific method to identify the Traitors, using patterns from previous series to calculate who might be secretly plotting against everyone else.

Sadly, she had to put her detective work aside during the game when she was recruited, but she’s now finally shared the receipts. Appearing on Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, Hannah whipped out her notes and explained the voting habits she’d been keeping an eye on. And it turns out Maya and James might have been a little too predictable.

“So basically, I did all my work in advance. I went through all of the series before and this is me working out my calculations,” she explained.

Hannah’s first clue was something called a “burn vote”, which she believes is a common Traitor tactic in the early episodes.

“Here are the giveaways. One, a Traitor will make a burn vote in the first three episodes,” she said. “James has done it, Maya has done it.”

Via BBC

Hannah had another clue up her sleeve, and this one is all about what happens when the Traitors suddenly decide to turn on someone.

“Traitors will pile on and banish another Traitor despite having never voted for them before,” she explained.

And according to Hannah, both Maya and James have fallen into this exact pattern.

“James and Maya have slightly given themselves away because they switched their vote from Julie to me and there’s only a small number of people who’ve done that now.”

Basically, Hannah thinks the pair’s voting history could be doing some of the Faithfuls’ detective work for them. It’s the sort of detail that’s easy to overlook when everyone’s busy accusing each other of being suspicious. 

The pair have already been busy making moves behind the scenes. Last night’s episode saw them recruit content creator King Kenny into the turret after Hannah’s banishment, bringing the number of Traitors back up to three.

With a new recruit on board and Hannah’s theories now out in the open, the Faithfuls have some fresh clues to investigate. Whether anyone will actually spot the pattern before it’s too late is another question entirely.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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