The Tab

‘She is phenomenal’: Traitor Hannah Fry has realised that she’s related to her co-star

‘I cannot tell you how much I admire her’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Watching The Celebrity Traitors is a constant reminder of how small our island is, because so many of the cast members have little unique connections with one another. 

For instance, there are the show business connections: Three of The Celebrity Traitors cast were in Game of Thrones, and four were in Doctor Who. Then you’ve got the comedy connections, because the UK comedy scene is incredibly incestuous. 

But now there’s a connection I really didn’t see coming: Two cast members are related. 

Credit: BBC

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry is related to Joanne McNally 

Though it would be very cool if Hannah and Joanne were long-lost sisters, like something out of a soap opera, their familial connection is a lot more normal. 

“I really like Joanne. We actually discovered that we’re cousins, by marriage,” Hannah said. “So her cousin is married to my cousin.”

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see it play out on screen, but it’s fun nontheless. Hannah said she grew incredibly close to Joanne, describing her as a “phenomenal” woman. 

“We’re basically sisters. I really loved her so much. She described herself as how she came out of the womb as a show pony,” she said. “That’s the perfect description of that woman. She is phenomenal. She knows exactly who she is, and she is totally unapologetic about it. I cannot tell you how much I admire her. She’s phenomenal.”

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

Hannah also grew close to other cast members, namely fellow Traitor Maya Jama and former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock. 

“Maya as well. I really want Maya to win. I think Maya is playing the most amazing game. When someone looks like that, I think that you expect her to have a bit of a chip on her shoulder in some way or another, because, good God, she’s one of the most beautiful women alive, but she’s also just so much fun,” the scientist explained. 

“No airs and graces, totally delightful to be around. I really want her to win. Leigh-Anne too, my God, that woman hasn’t got a single thing wrong. Is she actually psychic? She’s the most perceptive person I’ve ever come across in my entire life.”

Christmas with Hannah and Joanne would be lit. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Oops! James Acaster’s friend appears to drop hint about his ‘downfall’ on The Celebrity Traitors

Rob Beckett was happy to be murdered on Celebrity Traitors because he desperately needed a break

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry accidentally exposed the exact voting tactic she researched

Latest

‘She is phenomenal’: Traitor Hannah Fry has realised that she’s related to her co-star

Kieran Galpin

‘I cannot tell you how much I admire her’

From Crawford to Turing: the stories behind UoM’s building names

Ajla Gasal

You’ve walked past them loads, but how many names do you truly know?

‘Students not getting what was promised, regardless of strikes’: Strikers speak out

Jorja Lindsay

The UCU strikes have reached their third week, but is the administration budging? The Edinburgh Tab asked strikers their opinions firsthand

Joe Lycett has opened up about being bisexual, after addressing it on Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

It comes after years of people making assumptions about him

uk universities selling off whole campuses this is the university of gloucestershire's and the university of essex's

Nottingham among three universities with whole campuses for sale due to financial pressures

Claudia Cox

The Russell Group uni is selling a site it spent nearly £80m on

Oops! James Acaster’s friend appears to drop hint about his ‘downfall’ on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

He also shared exactly what type of player his friend is

Lol, Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett did actually legally change his name for political activism

Kieran Galpin

A Traitor at heart, even to his own name

Stella and Filip’s MAFS breakup turns messy as she’s ‘deeply sad’ over his ‘manosphere’ beliefs

Hayley Soen

He said we are currently living in a ‘war on men’

Rob Beckett was happy to be murdered on Celebrity Traitors because he desperately needed a break

Hebe Hancock

He’s ready for a day off

Celebrity Traitor Hannah Fry speaks out after banishment, exposing the error James and Maya made

Kieran Galpin

Maya and James might have exposed themselves

The eight Islanders rumoured for the next Love Island All Stars, from finalists to 2026 stars

Hayley Soen

I’m excited already

A guide to the best Black History Month events happening in Birmingham

Gloria Nortey

From poetry, theatre, dance and music, here’s how to celebrate Black History Month in Birmingham this October

Save the date! The Celebrity Traitors finale is almost here, and it’s the longest episode EVER

Kieran Galpin

It’s basically a Celebrity Traitors movie!

King Kenny is obvious, but so many of The Celebrity Traitors cast don’t use their real names

Kieran Galpin

Miranda Hart made the right call

Celebrity Traitors star Romesh Ranganathan’s family lost their home when he was a teenager

Hebe Hancock

He had a difficult upbringing

7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

Izzy Cartwright

It’s officially cosy season, here’s how to embrace it

uk universities hazing initiation rituals students here is durham and some boys with drinks

Hazing isn’t only a problem at US universities – UK students have ‘initiation rituals’ too

Claudia Cox

A University of Cambridge student allegedly caught fire

Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

Hebe Hancock

It’s a refreshing change for women

Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

Georgie Jones

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

Hallo-week is back: Bristol’s best Halloween events 2026

Lara Wheatcroft

A guide to all of Bristol’s best Halloween events