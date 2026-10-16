‘She is phenomenal’: Traitor Hannah Fry has realised that she’s related to her co-star

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Watching The Celebrity Traitors is a constant reminder of how small our island is, because so many of the cast members have little unique connections with one another.

For instance, there are the show business connections: Three of The Celebrity Traitors cast were in Game of Thrones, and four were in Doctor Who. Then you’ve got the comedy connections, because the UK comedy scene is incredibly incestuous.

But now there’s a connection I really didn’t see coming: Two cast members are related.

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry is related to Joanne McNally

Though it would be very cool if Hannah and Joanne were long-lost sisters, like something out of a soap opera, their familial connection is a lot more normal.

“I really like Joanne. We actually discovered that we’re cousins, by marriage,” Hannah said. “So her cousin is married to my cousin.”

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see it play out on screen, but it’s fun nontheless. Hannah said she grew incredibly close to Joanne, describing her as a “phenomenal” woman.

“We’re basically sisters. I really loved her so much. She described herself as how she came out of the womb as a show pony,” she said. “That’s the perfect description of that woman. She is phenomenal. She knows exactly who she is, and she is totally unapologetic about it. I cannot tell you how much I admire her. She’s phenomenal.”

Hannah also grew close to other cast members, namely fellow Traitor Maya Jama and former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“Maya as well. I really want Maya to win. I think Maya is playing the most amazing game. When someone looks like that, I think that you expect her to have a bit of a chip on her shoulder in some way or another, because, good God, she’s one of the most beautiful women alive, but she’s also just so much fun,” the scientist explained.

“No airs and graces, totally delightful to be around. I really want her to win. Leigh-Anne too, my God, that woman hasn’t got a single thing wrong. Is she actually psychic? She’s the most perceptive person I’ve ever come across in my entire life.”

Christmas with Hannah and Joanne would be lit.

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Featured image credit: BBC