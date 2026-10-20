Rob Beckett opens up on his long friendship with James Acaster amid Celebrity Traitors claims

4 hours ago

Reports have recently suggested James Acaster had been left feeling “uncomfortable” by jokes from Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan while filming Celebrity Traitors.

The Daily Mail reported that Acaster had allegedly complained to producers about being “teased and mocked” by the pair, with an insider claiming some of their jokes were “going too far”.

However, the BBC has firmly shut down the claims, describing them as “categorically untrue”. Representatives for Rob and Romesh also told The Independent that “these claims are completely untrue and couldn’t be further from the truth”.

Given how long the comedians have known one another, there’s a lot more history here than a few awkward moments around the Round Table.

Rob, Romesh and James have all spent years working their way through the British comedy scene, crossing paths at gigs and on television long before they found themselves in the castle. Rob and Romesh, in particular, have a longstanding friendship and have teamed up for their travel series, Rob & Romesh Vs.

James has also appeared on Romesh’s podcast, The Romesh Ranganathan Show, while Romesh has featured on James’ food podcast, Off Menu. So, there’s no shortage of shared history between the three of them.

Speaking about being reunited with some familiar faces on The Celebrity Traitors, Rob admitted the whole thing felt pretty surreal.

“I think I’ll just find the whole scenario hilarious because it’s just so surreal to be around that group of people, and to be with a few people I know,” he said.

Rob then explained that his friendship with Romesh isn’t exactly a secret, but his connections with James and Joe Lycett go back almost two decades, too.

“Romesh, obviously everyone knows we’re such good friends, but Joe Lycett and James Acaster, I did gigs with them nearly 20 years ago, in pubs in Soho in front of eight people, and now all of a sudden we’re in this situation,” he added.

“So, it’s quite a reflective moment to consider this journey we’ve all gone on to now be on the biggest show on TV. Everyone wants to be on it, and we’re very lucky to be here and to be here with friends and people that I’ve come through the ranks with and been able to confide in over the years. It’s quite nice to see all of us here as grown-ups,” he continued.

And this isn’t the first time James and Romesh have shared the screen, either. James made his film debut in Cinderella in 2021, which also featured Romesh and James Corden.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC