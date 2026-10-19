Joe Lycett opens up about his sweet friendship with Miranda Hart after Celebrity Traitors

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Miranda Hart and Joe Lycett’s Celebrity Traitors friendship didn’t end when Joe was banished from the castle, as the pair have revealed they’ve continued spending time together since filming wrapped.

Joe was the latest Faithful to leave the show, but his time in the castle clearly gave him more than just a crash course in suspecting absolutely everyone. Speaking after his exit, the comedian admitted the experience had been far more intense than he’d anticipated, and left him looking at life a little differently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

“It was beyond what I was expecting. It was so much more immersive, and I cared so much more about it than I thought I would,” he said.

And while Joe might not have made it to the end of the game, he did leave with a particularly lovely friendship with fellow contestant Miranda Hart.

The pair already knew each other slightly before entering the castle, but Joe explained that the show gave them the opportunity to properly spend time together.

“Miranda is someone that I’ve met briefly in the past and I’ve always loved,” he said.

He continued: “I’m really pleased that I got a chance to play with her, do some sort of an improv, essentially, and kind of mess about. So I got very close with her, and then all the comics, of course.”

Their bond was particularly obvious during Joe’s banishment, when Miranda became visibly upset after struggling to vote for him at the Round Table.

While the other contestants were busy trying to work out who was secretly plotting their downfall, Miranda couldn’t bring herself to write down the name of someone she’d grown so fond of. The moment even prompted laughter around the table.

When Joe’s Faithful status was finally revealed, Miranda’s reaction said it all.

“Oh my God, my love was real!” she exclaimed.

And it wasn’t just a fleeting moment of emotion for the comedian. Speaking about Joe’s departure, Miranda explained why their friendship had meant so much to her, getting tearful as she reflected on the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

“I can’t believe how emotional I’m getting,” she said. “Connection and laughter and joy are bigger than this game – and to meet someone and just play and laugh – it’s all us humans need, you know?”

Miranda also opened up about how the experience had brought back a more vulnerable side of herself.

“I’ve had times in my life when I’ve not had that,” she said. “It’s brought up that silly, sensitive soul.”

Thankfully, their friendship hasn’t been confined to the show, either. Joe and Miranda have since shared updates on Instagram showing that they’ve stayed close and still meet up after their time filming Celebrity Traitors.

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Featured image via BBC