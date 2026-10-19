The Tab

Joe Lycett opens up about his sweet friendship with Miranda Hart after Celebrity Traitors

They both got emotional

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Miranda Hart and Joe Lycett’s Celebrity Traitors friendship didn’t end when Joe was banished from the castle, as the pair have revealed they’ve continued spending time together since filming wrapped.

Joe was the latest Faithful to leave the show, but his time in the castle clearly gave him more than just a crash course in suspecting absolutely everyone. Speaking after his exit, the comedian admitted the experience had been far more intense than he’d anticipated, and left him looking at life a little differently.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

“It was beyond what I was expecting. It was so much more immersive, and I cared so much more about it than I thought I would,” he said.

And while Joe might not have made it to the end of the game, he did leave with a particularly lovely friendship with fellow contestant Miranda Hart.

The pair already knew each other slightly before entering the castle, but Joe explained that the show gave them the opportunity to properly spend time together.

“Miranda is someone that I’ve met briefly in the past and I’ve always loved,” he said.

He continued: “I’m really pleased that I got a chance to play with her, do some sort of an improv, essentially, and kind of mess about. So I got very close with her, and then all the comics, of course.”

Via BBC

Their bond was particularly obvious during Joe’s banishment, when Miranda became visibly upset after struggling to vote for him at the Round Table.

While the other contestants were busy trying to work out who was secretly plotting their downfall, Miranda couldn’t bring herself to write down the name of someone she’d grown so fond of. The moment even prompted laughter around the table.

When Joe’s Faithful status was finally revealed, Miranda’s reaction said it all.

“Oh my God, my love was real!” she exclaimed.

And it wasn’t just a fleeting moment of emotion for the comedian. Speaking about Joe’s departure, Miranda explained why their friendship had meant so much to her, getting tearful as she reflected on the experience.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

“I can’t believe how emotional I’m getting,” she said. “Connection and laughter and joy are bigger than this game – and to meet someone and just play and laugh – it’s all us humans need, you know?”

Miranda also opened up about how the experience had brought back a more vulnerable side of herself.

“I’ve had times in my life when I’ve not had that,” she said. “It’s brought up that silly, sensitive soul.”

Thankfully, their friendship hasn’t been confined to the show, either. Joe and Miranda have since shared updates on Instagram showing that they’ve stayed close and still meet up after their time filming Celebrity Traitors.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

James Acaster’s hilarious response to thirsty TikToks after ‘giddy’ Traitors co-star filled him in

Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart opens up about her recovery from ‘debilitating’ Lyme disease

BBC speaks out over claims James was ‘uncomfortable’ on Celebrity Traitors set because of Rob and Romesh

Latest

Burning buildings and thousands of arrests later: How the violent riots in France actually started

Kieran Galpin

Students have suffered ‘war like’ injuries

The Traitors’ dramatic soundtrack is basically trolling us, and it’s completely intentional

Hebe Hancock

The producers know those covers are a bit ridiculous

Cyber security threats target University of York staff and students

Esme Hills

University of York has received a number of cyber security threats across the University community

Things that annoy me as a student in York

Faye Robinson

From ridiculous prices to aggressive geese, there’s always something to complain about.

Calling all Lancs students: Here are seven essential life hacks for surviving uni life

Evie Stones

Because when you’re a student, you need all the help you can get

John shares statement to ‘clarify a couple of things’ after controversial chats in Love Is Blind pods

Hayley Soen

‘We both found it to be a wonderful, productive conversation’

The Dismissal of Women’s Health at University

Phoebe Davies

“Ignorance is bliss”… but to whom?

Every social sec needs this: What your Wednesday night route says about you

Cormac Collins

This one’s for the mob of minions, chickens, lobsters, pink wig wearers, and sweaty boys in chinos

Joe Lycett opens up about his sweet friendship with Miranda Hart after Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

They both got emotional

Comfortably chic: How to perfect your autumn wardrobe this semester

Evie Lander

Attempting a chic autumn wardrobe on a maintenance loan is an extreme sport

James Acaster’s hilarious response to thirsty TikToks after ‘giddy’ Traitors co-star filled him in

Kieran Galpin

The subject is aware

Everything Christa Pike has seemingly said since she woke up from botched lethal injection

Hayley Soen

She has been sending messages from prison

HALLOWEEN

Here are the best nights out in Birmingham for a terrifyingly fun Halloween 2026

Grace Banner

It’s never too early to lock in your Halloween plans

Celebrity Traitors’ Miranda Hart opens up about her recovery from ‘debilitating’ Lyme disease

Hebe Hancock

She mentioned it on the show

Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft opens up about secret school boyfriend who outed him as queer

Kieran Galpin

It led to a ‘really difficult’ few years of bullying

BBC speaks out over claims James was ‘uncomfortable’ on Celebrity Traitors set because of Rob and Romesh

Hayley Soen

James is said to have complained to producers about them

Here’s what your choice of Halloween costume says about what kind of student you are

Katie Naylor

Because it does kind of define your personality

Kylie Jenner’s $50 million Fantasy Bra has people dragging Victoria’s Secret’s influencer era

Hebe Hancock

It features 4,410 natural diamonds

Gypsy Rose Blanchard involved in car crash just two weeks after death of partner

Hayley Soen

She was returning from getting her hair done ahead of Ken Urker’s funeral

Credit: Facebook

Priest killed by falling crucifix moments after livestreamed sermon about spontaneity of death

Kieran Galpin

‘One day, all of us here will also die’