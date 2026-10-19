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BBC speaks out over claims James was ‘uncomfortable’ on Celebrity Traitors set because of Rob and Romesh

James is said to have complained to producers about them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Over the weekend it was reported that James Acaster had been left uncomfortable on the set of The Celebrity Traitors, and had spoken to producers about fellow cast members, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. 

MailOnline published a report which claimed cast members had “not enjoyed the jokes” being made on set, and said James Acaster had complained to producers about being “teased and mocked” by Rob and Romesh. The trio are said to have been “very different people” behind the scenes of the show. 

The two comedians are reported as having gone “too far” with jokes made at Acaster’s expense, which the BBC has now said is categorically untrue. 

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

“Rob and Romesh clearly thought they were having a bit of a laugh, but James began to feel quite a lot of it was at his expense, and away from the cameras he started to get annoyed and upset by it,” MailOnline’s source claimed. 

“In the end, he spoke to the production team about it, saying he was unhappy and felt like he was being singled out. When Rob and Romesh get going together they are unstoppable and hilarious, but not at all malicious – it was more a misunderstanding. 

“Rob and Romesh’s gags were all meant in good humour, but James just didn’t see it that way. They’re completely different characters, and obviously with Rob and Romesh being such close friends away from the show, it meant they were totally on the same page and he just wasn’t.”

They added: “Rob seemed to have a habit of winding people up. Whether he fully intended to or not is up for debate, but he’s not always as upbeat as he is on the TV.”

James Acaster on The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

However, a BBC source has now snapped back. They said: “Claims of teasing amongst the cast on the show and claims of complaints about teasing are categorically untrue. There were no incidents of this nature and there is no evidence to support these allegations.”

Rob and Romesh’s representatives further told The Metro “these claims are completely untrue and couldn’t be further from the truth.”

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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