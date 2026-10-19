James Acaster’s hilarious response to thirsty TikToks after ‘giddy’ Traitors co-star filled him in

4 hours ago

For weeks now, it has been hard to move on TikTok without being confronted by thirsty, thirsty edits of James Acaster on The Celebrity Traitors.

It might be a show about murder and betrayal, but The Traitors has long given people what they wanted: Thirst-quenching eye candy. Those shower scenes immediately jump to mind, but I’m not talking about James Blunt’s.

Though James Acaster didn’t get the shower treatment this year, on account of him being a Traitor, that hasn’t stopped people on TikTok from crafting their own narrative. There are dozens upon dozens of James edits circling the internet, each of them racking up millions of views and hundreds of comments from his adoring fans.

Though James Acaster doesn’t have social media, his Celebrity Traitors co-star Sebastian Croft has been in his DMs with the hot goss. James described him as “giddy” over the edits during an interview on The Late Late Show this week.

“So I’m not on social media, but Bash, who was also on Traitors, started texting me screengrabs. He’s very giddy about everything,” he said. “He was like, ‘Look at this, all these teenagers fancy ya.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not exciting, Bash.'”

The Late Late Show then played one of those edits, and it was set to Father Figure by George Michael. Admittedly, I believe that exact edit is in my TikTok likes.

James watched along and pursed his lips as he nodded his head, sarcastically soaking up all the glory. Love that for him.

“I would rather that’s how they edited Traitors; that’ll be much better than all the tension,” he added.

It really is a shame he got dumped for Mr Bean.

Here are some thirsty James Acaster edits

Okay, I’m seeing it

The grumpy ones do very well on TikTok

This one is less thirsty, but cute as hell

We’ve got a few more weeks of this

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Featured image credit: BBC and RTE