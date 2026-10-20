Guarding the Queen to freestyle rapper: The odd jobs The Celebrity Traitors cast had before fame

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The Celebrity Traitors brings together famous people from so many areas, but of course, those icons weren’t born with a dedicated Wikipedia page and exceedingly high net worths.

From flower salesmen to teaching kids about water safety, here are the jobs the Celebrity Traitors cast had before finding fame.

Sharon Rooney taught kids about water safety

Most of us know Sharon Rooney from the iconic show My Mad Fat Diary, but long before her foray into the world of acting, she was already flexing those muscles.

You know those touring acting troupes that used to do safety-themed plays on subjects like drugs and safe sex? Well, Sharon used to do those about water safety.

Romesh Ranganathan has lived many lives

Before fame, Celebrity Traitors’ Romesh Ranganathan taught maths, which is where he met the woman he would marry. Cute, but a little dry.

Before moving into stand-up comedy, Romesh tried his hand at freestyle rapping under the name Ranga. Though it obviously didn’t spark an international career, his love of hip-hop is a staple of his comedy style.

James Acaster served ice cream and was a drummer

We constantly hear about comedians struggling to make ends meet, and though James Acaster is now at the top of his field, it wasn’t always that way.

At 16, James was selling ice cream at Wicksteed Park for just £3 an hour. Upon reaching adulthood, he tried his hand at a music career, teaching drums to kids before playing the instrument in local bands such as The Wow! Scenario, Three Line Whip, and Pindrop.

James Blunt was a big deal even before music entered the picture

If you didn’t clock it from his constant references in The Celebrity Traitors, James Blunt was an armoured reconnaissance officer in Kosovo in 1999. He also rose to the rank of captain before ditching the armed forces for a music career.

Before all of that, after graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, James was a member of the Household Cavalry. He literally guarded the Queen.

Richard E. Grant was a struggling actor with a mission

In the earliest days of Richard E. Grant’s career, when he was struggling to find consistent work, he worked as a wine server in Covent Garden. But before that, he founded a theatre troupe to fight back against apartheid in South Africa.

Unfortunately, the organisation folded due to a lack of funding.

Rob Beckett has done it all

Rob Beckett frequently references his working-class background during stand-up shows, and he worked a lot of jobs in his youth to get money.

Those included selling flowers at the market and later compost, being a barman, a waiter, an office temp, a shelf stacker, a cricket steward, and a car boot salesman. Work ethic to boot.

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Featured image credit: BBC