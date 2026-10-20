Pitbull themed charity 5k returns to Manchester for a second time

Bald caps, sunglasses and Mr Worldwide’s greatest hits will once again take over the streets

3 hours ago

After its successful event last year, a Manchester run club is hosting another 5k themed run where participants dress as the American rapper, Pitbull.

Hosted by Slow Run Club, the event will see participants gathering at The Tap House in Manchester city centre at 6.30 pm on Wednesday 21st October, before setting off on a Pitbull-inspired 5k around the city.

What is Slow Run Club Manchester?

Slow Run Club is an inclusive, beginner-friendly running community designed for people who want to run, socialise, and build confidence without the pressure of fast paces or timed personal bests.

The club has become a popular part of Manchester’s growing running scene, attracting people of all abilities through its supportive approach.

Manchester tab spoke to Slow Run Club’s creator, Holly Spiers, who stressed accessibility is central to everything the club does:

“SRC is a space for people to feel confident in moving their body, judgement-free. No pressure on pace or distance,” she said.

“The structure of our runs caters for those who have never ran before. There’s a 3km option, with rest stops throughout so it is manageable for everyone.”

Richard O’Keefe, a member of the club stated:

“The club is incredibly inclusive and beginner friendly. I’ve stayed with the club as my running has progressed because of the friendships I’ve made.”

Did someone say Pitbull?

Last year’s Pitbull themed event proved hugely successful, drawing runners from across Greater Manchester and generating plenty of attention from puzzled passers-by.

Holly reflected on last year saying: “We had 150 runners join us. Most were dressed up in full Pitbull fits. The evening was full of energy, even before the run, we were all dancing to Pitbull.

People in the streets had no idea what was going on, and we got a lot of attention, but it was so much fun.”

For Holly, however, the most memorable part of the evening was the “giddy” feeling shared by everyone involved:

“It’s the epitome of the runner’s high. Almost equivalent to when you’ve had a couple of drinks on a night out and you’re giggly. Then looking around at everyone feeling the same, in bald caps and goatees, makes you feel even more silly and happy.”

Running for a good cause

But they aren’t just running for for a laugh, they have a bigger cause in mind.

Tickets cost three to six pound with all proceeds going to Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity which works to support those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The charity runs the ‘A Bed Every Night’ scheme, which aims to provide a bed and personal support for anyone who is sleeping rough in Greater Manchester.

Andy Burnham, the charity’s founder, said: “I’m so proud of what Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity has grown in to. Because of it, we’ve now got a permanent infrastructure to support people.”

Featured image via Holly Spiers