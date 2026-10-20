As they prepare to be parents, here’s a look at the net worths of Love Island’s Tyrique and Samie

5 hours ago

I think everyone let out a collective gasp when yesterday it was announced that Love Island stars Tyrique Hyde and Samie Elishi are expecting their first child together. Everything to do with their journeys on the show, and afterwards, has been a whirlwind.

Tyrique appeared on Love Island in 2023 and left with Ella Thomas. They broke up, got back together, and then broke up again. Samie left the winter show that same year with Tom Clare. They had a messy back and forth with their breakup, before she appeared on All Stars. She left All Stars with Ciaran, with whom she shares the quickest split of any Love Island winners in history. Just weeks later, she was dating Tyrique. Now, six months on, they are expecting a baby.

People have constantly accused them of being in a “showmance” because of how quickly everything moved, but now, they are seemingly proving everyone wrong. But still, since their baby announcement, talk has been of what they will be like as parents. Well, one thing we can look at is how successful they’ve been financially since the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRIQUE HYDE (@tyriquehyde)

How much are Love Island stars Tyrique and Samie worth?

Samie has now been on Love Island three times, and has launched a huge career since. She recently started up her own perfume business, Elishi, and has just had a range with Lipsy London. Her success has continued. When she was on All Stars, she had an estimated net worth of around £200k, but since then it is now estimated at around £300k.

Reports about Tyrique’s net worth are few and far between, but it has been estimated at around £500k. He has made his apparent money through being a semi-professional footballer, and now through influencing and streaming. He is constantly popping up on online shows, and getting deals.

Featured image via Instagram. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.