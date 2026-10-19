Starting at Uni of Warwick? Here’s the ultimate freshers’ guide to campus accommodation

Freshers’ Week is just around the corner… but don’t worry divas! We’re here to ensure you pick the right accommodation for you

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If you’re reading this you’re probably, officially, a Warwick student ready to pick out your accommodation for the year.

Firstly, congratulations! You’re in for the best time at Warwick.

Second, The Warwick Tab has got you covered on picking the accommodation that’s right for you, with all the knowledge of a student that has to go through it before.

Whilst I am in my third and final year, I still defend the legacy of my first year accommodation like my life depends on it (because yes, my old accommodation IS the best one and it should be recognised as such).

Acknowledging this, I believe myself to be adequately qualified to provide you the wisdom that you seek…

Whether you’re looking for the flat with the best reputation for parties, a quiet place to relax, or a room that is only a short walk from Tesco, Warwick has it all to offer.

In no particular order, despite my biases, here is the complete guide to University of Warwick accommodation

Cryfield Standard

Starting off strong with the cheapest of the iconic Cryfield Village, Cryfield Standard has all the shared amenities of the more expensive Cryfield accommodations, like access to the cinema rooms, for a fraction of the price. Each Cryfield standard block has its own space to hangout, making it a great accommodation for pres and meeting people. That is if you can see past the slightly older interiors, single beds, and shared bathrooms.

Cryfield Townhouses

Cryfield Townhouses, much like Cryfield Apartments, is one of the younger, more expensive siblings of the aforementioned Cryfield Standard. Recognised for its big kitchens, decently sized rooms, double beds and en-suites, Cryfield Townhouses really does have it all. Like all the other flavours of Cryfield however, it is quite far from the gym and shops like Tesco and Aldi. So make sure to be prepared for getting your steps in if you’re choosing cryfield.

Cryfield Apartments

The final mention of the Cryfield village trio, Cryfield Apartments is (I find) one of the least spoken about accommodations Warwick has to offer. However, this is by no means to say it is one of the least important. Like Cryfield Townhouses, Cryfield Apartments has all the same access to amenities and similarly large kitchens with a TV and sofa combo. Frankly, there is essentially no real difference between these two accommodations…

Jack Martin and Arthur Vick

Colloquially known as JM and AV, Jack Martin and Arthur Vick are a bit like Cryfrield townhouses and Cryfield apartments; they come as a bit of a duo. Located in virtually the exact same place, costing relatively the same (although JM is just that little bit cheaper) and providing the same double bed and en suite experience – the only real difference between these two accommodations is the length of contract, with JM-ers having to move out at the end of every term.

Rootes

Easily the most iconic accommodation Warwick has to offer, Rootes is known for its 16 people kitchens, shared bathrooms, and elaborate parties. Undeniably it is one of the most fun accommodations, full of extroverts and other interesting characters who will certainly make your Freshers’ experience. It’s the cheapest accommodation, its close to the centre of campus and it’s home to some incredible parties.

Bluebell

Ironically right next to Rootes, you have Bluebell, infamous for being the most expensive on campus accommodation. Despite their shared proximity, Bluebell is a world different to that of Rootes, with en suite bathrooms, huge windows, and eight person kitchens, Bluebell is certainly a more luxurious student experience.

Tocil

Shifting to a different part of campus, Tocil is an honourable accommodation mention. Located in front of Tocil Woods, just off of the centre of campus, Tocil is in a great location with some beautiful surrounding areas. Bathrooms are usually shared between four students, as opposed to Rootes’s six. However, considerably smaller kitchens are shared between twelve.

Claycroft

Having been recently refurbished, Claycroft is located next to Tocil and is a 10 minute walk from central campus and a mere five minute walk away from Tesco and Aldi. With only eight person kitchens and bathrooms shared with just one other person, Claycroft inadvertently comes with its own built in best friend system, or, as my first year bathroom buddy and I called it, a “poop pal”. If you’re looking to make friends fast, Claycroft is certainly a way to go.

Heronbank

Considered one of the quieter accommodations, Heronbank is located next to the lake and near the gym, providing its residents with single beds, en-suites and a scenic surrounding area. However, it is a long walk from the centre of campus, which is an easy downside to the Heronbank experience.

Sherbourne

Similar to Heronbank, Sherbourne is also a bit of a walk from the centre of campus and is a lengthy stroll from any supermarkets, however, it is in a nice location next to the gym and comes with en-suites and large communal kitchens.

Lakeside

Leaving little to the imagination, Lakeside is located next to the lake and is infamous for housing much of the Warwick campus geese community. Being one of the more expensive accommodations, Lakeside provides its residents with large bedrooms, double beds, en-suite bathrooms and its very own residence hub for socialising!

Westwood

And last but not least for on campus accommodation… We have Westwood! It’s located the farthest from central campus and certainly has the most adaptability of all the accommodations with students having single or shared kitchen options and the choice between single, small double, or double bedrooms with a TV.

Longwood Place and The Oaks

Newly introduced off-campus partner provider accommodations, Longwood Place and The Oaks are both located in south west Coventry near the University of Warwick. Both accommodations are 45 week let properties with en suites and spacious kitchens provided. And despite their distance from campus community, both accommodations notably have access to an on-site gym, yoga studio, and arcade area for socialising.