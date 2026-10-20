Family pays tribute as model and Justin Bieber’s ex passes away aged 34

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Model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who once dated Justin Bieber, has died aged 34. Her family has since paid tribute to her.

“She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,” A family member told TMZ last night.

Sahara Ray, daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, was best known for her modelling and influencing career, having built a huge following of nearly 1million on Instagram. This helped her to successfully launch her own swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.

She also made headlines in 2016, when she was photographed on holiday with Justin Bieber in Hawaii. She was also previously romantically linked to Australian singer, Cody Simpson.

The Daily Mail has reported that her cause of death had been an overdose, but no more details surrounding the circumstances of the death have been released.

According to the publication, Sahara had been rushed to hospital and placed on life support, before she sadly passed away. Her mother is reported to have said: “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.

“We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

Sahara left behind a baby daughter, called Snow, who was born in January. Sahara’s final post, shared in January, was a cute collection of photos of her daughter. She captioned the post: “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray)

The model shared in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the nerves. Her diagnosis came after she was hit by a drunk driver who had been driving at 80mph, she told her followers at the time.

Sahara said she had been left paralysed from her upper thighs down to her feet, and needed assistance from a wheelchair and walker.

Her friend, Sabrina Zada, shared a moving tribute following the news of her death. “You were bigger than the whole sky,” she said.

“Still will always be. I don’t know what to do anymore. None of this makes sense without you. Selfishly, I just assumed you’d be here because why wouldn’t somebody as beautiful, kind, funny, and interesting as you be here anymore. I’m very confused. I miss you. Please text me back and say it’s a moment and nothing more.”

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