The Tab

Gypsy Rose Blanchard involved in car crash just two weeks after death of partner

She was returning from getting her hair done ahead of Ken Urker’s funeral

Hayley Soen | News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been involved in a car crash, just weeks after she confirmed the news of the death of her partner, Ken Urker. 

Gypsy Rose was involved in the collision on October 17th, but it has been reported neither driver involved has sustained any injuries. There have also been no arrests made. 

The Louisiana State Police Department (LSPD) has confirmed the incident took place in Louisiana this weekend, and resulted in minor property damage. Gypsy Rose was apparently returning from a hair appointment at the time of the crash, in preparation for her partner’s funeral. 

According to TMZ,  a Facebook user posted about the alleged crash, and said in a message: “2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML.” Gypsy herself replied in the comments, and said: “I was getting my extensions taken out because I have a funeral to go to in the coming weeks. Again have a blessed day.”

The Facebook post is reported to have contained images of a damaged white car, with a dented driver’s side door, and multiple scuff marks. 

At the start of the month, Gypsy Rose’s partner and former fiancé Ken Urker was found dead aged 34. He was found unresponsive, on his birthday. Gypsy Rose said she had texted Ken to wish him a happy birthday, but received no reply. Her brother was then who found Ken, having passed away. 

At the time, Gypsy said she is unsure about the circumstances surrounding the death, and told PEOPLE she didn’t know if his death was “intentional or not.” She told the publication “he was not in a good state of mind lately.” 

In a previous statement, she added: “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram. 

More on: Celebrity Gypsy Rose Blanchard News US
Hayley Soen | News
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