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Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez finally reveals the reason her voice has changed so much is down to nicotine

People have questioned if her voice has changed for ages

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After months and months of speculation over her changing voice, Selena Gomez has finally addressed the reason behind it. For what has seemed like years, people online have claimed her voice has changed recently, and now, the singer and actress has said nicotine is the reason behind it all. 

Speaking on Instagram, she opened up about vaping nicotine, and urged people the habit isn’t worth it. “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” she said in the post on her story. “I vaped nicotine a lot.”

She added: “Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid. It changed my voice. So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

Selena said that quitting the habit has been “really hard”, and added: “I just hope I can keep it up. If you are going through something, you can get through it too.”

During an Instagram Live previously, Selena has spoken out rumours about her voice. Back then, she said: “I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”

At the same time this is happening, people are convinced Selena has had her veneers removed. While discussing pictures from her Fourth Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, supporting youth mental health, in Los Angeles, online fan pages said her smile was looking different. 

“SELENA GOMEZ REMOVED HER VENEERS?? SHE GOT HER CROOKED SMILE BACK,” one person posted. Another added: “Selena Gomez apparently removed her dental veneers, going back to natural.” 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity Music Selena Gomez
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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