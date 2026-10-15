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People think Selena Gomez has removed her veneers, so here’s what’s been said of her teeth transformation

‘She got her crooked smile back’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This morning, Twitter is questioning if Selena Gomez has had her veneers removed. The Selena updates pages are massive, and they are all discussing pictures from her Fourth Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, supporting youth mental health, in Los Angeles.

At the event, Selena glowed in a gorgeous red dress, posing on the carpet with the huge names who attended. But the internet has moved the conversation to her smile. People questioning whether she has had dental work is nothing new, so here’s what’s been said over the years. 

Selena Gomez and if she has had veneers

Selena’s natural smile when she was younger, via Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Conversation of Selena Gomez getting veneers started around 2024/2025

In late 2024 to early 2025, people thought Selena Gomez had got veneers. In February 2025 this conversation reached its height, with the classic posts of her “new smile” being everywhere. 

Selena herself has never confirmed she had work done to her teeth, but the before and after photos suggest she may have, and dental experts have theorised she has. 

Dentist and social media creator Dr. Jordan Davis said in one of his many viral “Celeb Smiles” videos that he’s “pretty sure [Selena] had veneers done.” He said her smile appeared much more straighter and whiter than before, and noted her front teeth appeared to have changed to become all “the same length” which he claimed wasn’t natural. 

He also claimed Selena’s teeth had become “all one flat white colour” with no levels of “translucency,” which is “definitely not what natural teeth do.”

Selena Gomez and if she has had veneers

When people believed she had veneers, via Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A veneers website has an entire page dedicated to Selena, and said previously her smile was “pushed forward slightly, indicating an overcrowded smile. The shade [was] natural.” 

However now the site has concluded Selena “opted for veneers, which perfected the shape, alignment, and colour” as she underwent a “dental refresh”. 

Karat Dental added: “Her ‘new’ teeth are a masterclass in symmetry. The alignment is practically perfect, and the teeth appear more uniform in size and shape across the entire ‘social six; (the front six teeth). This change has not only brightened her face but has also created a more balanced aesthetic that complements her mature facial features. The most striking difference is the brilliance of the white—moving from a natural A2 shade to a stunning Hollywood bleach shade that remains consistent under any lighting.”

Now people think she’s had the procedure reversed 

Selena Gomez and if she has had veneers

Now people think the veneers have been removed, via Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Now, the internet is convinced this work has been reversed. “SELENA GOMEZ REMOVED HER VENEERS?? SHE GOT HER CROOKED SMILE BACK,” one person posted, attaching photos of Selena at her 4th Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit 2026. Another added: “Selena Gomez apparently removed her dental veneers, going back to natural.” 

If you look closely, because you really do have to in order to see the difference, you can see that her teeth when people believed she had veneers were completely straight and perfect white. Now, the two teeth at the front do appear at a slight (very slight) inwards angle.

Of course, most of the comments are saying that she looks beautiful regardless, but a lot of people are questioning if getting veneers removed is even possible, given teeth are shaved down before the procedure. 

Porcelain veneers tend to not be reversible for this reason, but composite veneers are more often reversible. Composite veneers use a less invasive bonding process with little to no enamel removal. There is also a procedure called no-prep veneers, which is basically exactly that. The teeth are barely prepped beforehand, meaning teeth underneath can be cleaned and polished back. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Matt Baron/BEI and Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity Selena Gomez Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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