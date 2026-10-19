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Everything Christa Pike has seemingly said since she woke up from botched lethal injection

She has been sending messages from prison

Hayley Soen | News

When Christa Pike survived her lethal injection execution attempt, the world became hooked on her unprecedented story. The killer survived two doses of the injection, which has never before happened. When Pike was first taken to hospital, it looked as though there was a very small chance she would make any sort of recovery. 

She was in a coma, and for a few days there was no change in her condition. Her family has since said they were prepared for her to die in hospital, and were told she would soon be taken off the ventilator that had been keeping her alive. But, against all odds, the very next day, Christa Pike was reported to have woken up, and had said her first words since the botched execution. 

Christa Pike

via Tennessee Department of Corrections

When she first awoke, Christa Pike was able to communicate in a ‘basic way’

When Christa Pike first woke up, it was reported that she was able to communicate in a “basic way” but did not seem to recall the execution attempt. “She has some memories of being in the hospital but no memory, I believe, of the execution attempt,” Dr Joel Zivot, an anaesthesiologist advising Pike’s legal team said.

Zivot said Pike was able to recall her name and had made an incorrect guess at the date, as she believed that the month was still September.

She was then ‘angry and confused’ and started to ask questions

Her lawyers then described Pike as “angry and confused” and said she had been asking medical staff around her, “Where am I and who are you?”

Since then, she is said to have asked a number of questions, including about the family of Colleen Slemmer, the woman she was on death row for killing. There is still cognitive impairment, her lawyers said, but “she is very aware of what they did to her”, in regards to the execution attempt.

‘Grateful under these extraordinary circumstances’ 

Her recovery then took a big turn, as Christa Pike was reported as being able to walk again, and she had been discharged back to prison. 

In a message posted by her lawyers, they passed on that Pike had said she “is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances.” As of now, she is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and her lawyers are tracking her recovery.

Christa Pike

via Tennessee Department of Corrections

Christa Pike sent a message to her friend after being discharged 

Upon returning to Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been for the past 30 years, Christa was able to send a message to her friend through a prison-mandated tablet.  “I’m at the prison. I love you so much!” read the message, sent on October 10th.

Christa Pike previously spoke out about what she wanted to happen to her 

Right now, the biggest question in the case is what will happen to Christa Pike next. As of publication, there is no solid answer here, and Pike’s legal team is believed to be meeting with the state this week to discuss a number of options that she may face

Prior to her execution attempt, Christa Pike and her legal team clearly stated they did not want lethal injection to be the method used to execute her. It was stressed this method may trigger severe flashbacks of abuse she received as a child, and it was also argued that Pike has small veins and a blood condition that could make it difficult to place an IV line. This argument will most likely rise again, if this option is looked into for a second time. 

Instead, it has been reported that Christa Pike wished to be killed by an all-female firing squad, and requested members of her victim Colleen Slemmer’s family be among the witnesses. However, Tennessee is not among the five states that authorise the firing squad. 

The Tab has reached out to Christa Pike’s reps for further comment. For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via MercyForChrista

More on: News Police US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
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