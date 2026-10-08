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‘This week has been a blur’: The family of Christa Pike have spoken out for the first time

They say she ‘completed’ her execution and should now be spared

Hayley Soen | News
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The family of Christa Pike have finally spoken out, a week after her failed lethal injection. Last week, the state of Tennessee attempted to execute killer Pike, but she survived. 

After her execution attempt, 50-year-old Pike was rushed to hospital. It was then said she was hooked up to a ventilator and hadn’t regained consciousness, until in the last couple of days she has woken up and started talking again.

Her lawyers have now given an update on her current condition in hospital, and at the same time, family members have spoken out. 

Pike’s aunt Carrie Ross, said she “loves her as a daughter,” and believes her nieces life should be spared, as surviving the lethal injection was a a sign from God. “When God puts his hand on someone, God is in control,” Ross told the Daily Mail. “Not the Department of Correction, not us, but God.”

Christa Pike

via Tennessee Department of Correction

She further told the Daily Mail the family had been told she had been declared brain dead, shortly before she woke up. Ross was told Pike was going to be taken off the ventilator, as there was no hope she would wake up from her coma. Miraculously, the next day, Pike woke up. 

“We got word that she was brain dead and they were taking her off the ventilator,” Ross, who is Pike’s late mother’s sister, told the publication. “They were going to let her go – let her die – at 1 o’clock tomorrow. That was yesterday or a day before.”

Ross said that none of the family members have been able to speak to Pike themselves since she woke up, and have instead been getting their updates through the legal team. She said the family had briefly been informed that Pike “knew who she was and where she was.” 

Ross described her week as a “blur” ever since the news Pike had survived. “It’s been up, down, up, down. I have cried more tears in the last week than I’ve cried in my whole life,” she said. “This whole week has been a blur.”

It’s unclear if the state will attempt a second execution, but her aunt said it would be “torture” if it did. “That would be horrible. Torture. Don’t do that to a human,” Ross said. “She has completed her execution. She went willingly.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Canva and Tennessee Department of Correction and Instagram

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Hayley Soen | News
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