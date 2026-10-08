‘Angry and confused’ Christa Pike left with blood clots and pneumonia after failed lethal injection

1 day ago

The extent of the current condition Christa Pike is in has now been shared, after she survived her lethal injection execution attempt this time last week.

Christa Pike miraculously managed to survive two lethal injections, and was then rushed to hospital. It was said she was hooked up to a ventilator and hadn’t regained consciousness, until in the last day she has woken up and started talking again. Now, her legal team and advisors have given a full update on her current condition in hospital, where she remains “guarded” and handcuffed to her bed.

Her lawyers said that on Monday they believed life support would be switched off, as there was no longer any hope for Pike. However, the very next day she woke up.

@livenowfox One of Christa Pike’s attorneys says they were all shocked to learn she was awake and talking after being told she was brain dead and about to be removed from life support. #news #christapike ♬ original sound – LiveNOW from FOX

“On Monday night, it was our understanding that Christa was brain dead, and life support would be removed the next day, but on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, including me, her team, and the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking,” her lawyer, Randy Spivey, said.

“I do not have an explanation for what happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning, but what we do know is that Christa has a long road to recovery. She has a blood clot in one of her arms. She has pneumonia. She is not able to swallow yet, so she has not eaten.”

He went on to add Pike “cannot move either of her arms” and “both of her arms and hands are tremendously swollen”. Spivey explained at this moment it’s unclear if she will ever regain function in her arms.

Her lawyers also said Christa Pike woke from her coma “angry and confused” and was asking medical staff around her, “Where am I and who are you?”

Since then, she is said to have asked a number of questions, including about the family of Colleen Slemmer, the woman she was on death row for killing. There is still cognitive impairment, her lawyers said, but “she is very aware of what they did to her”, in regards to the execution attempt.

The state has not yet decided if a further attempt to execute Christa Pike will take place.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Canva and Tennessee Department of Correction.