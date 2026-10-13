Christa Pike ‘angry’ as she shares message from prison after surviving lethal injection

Christa was able to send the message via a prison-issued tablet

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Christa Pike has now managed to survive two doses of lethal injection, and what her lawyers were certain would be brain death.

Following her botched execution last month, death row inmate Christa Pike was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She was initially on a ventilator, but soon regained consciousness and was able to move her arms. Christa was discharged earlier this week.

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances,” her lawyers said.

Christa, who landed on death row after a particularly graphic murder at the age of 18, has now been placed back into the custody of the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Tennessee.

Christa Pike sent a message to her friend after being discharged

On October 5, Christa Pike’s lawyers were under the impression that their client was “brain dead” and would be taken off life support the following day. Despite that, she beat the odds and woke up.

“Where am I and who are you?” she reportedly asked upon waking up.

Though awake and talking, she was allegedly left “angry and confused” about everything that had happened.

Upon returning to Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been for the past 30 years, Christa was able to send a message to her friend through a prison-mandated tablet.

“I’m at the prison. I love you so much!” read the message, sent on October 10.

The tidbit was revealed by award-winning journalist Brian Entin, who published the quote on Brian Entin Investigates after a tip from a source. It’s unclear who that source was, or whether it was Christa’s aforementioned friend.

People reacting to Brian Entin Investigates shared confusion about how a death row inmate was even allowed an electronic device.

“Why does someone on death row have access to a tablet and the ability to text?” one person questioned.

Another said: “I don’t understand how these people who are doing time on our tax dollars for horrendous crimes get to watch TV, get degrees, have tablets, and email and text.”

It’s not currently known what will happen next, or whether Christa will face a second execution attempt.

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Featured image credit: WTVF