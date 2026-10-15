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The four options Christa Pike faces next, and what she said about what she wants to happen to her

Her wishes were made clear

Hayley Soen | News

Ever since Christa Pike survived her lethal injection, the biggest question a lot of people had was what would happen next. Her situation is unprecedented, and has left a lot of us scratching our heads. 

Christa Pike survived two rounds of lethal injection, and was sent straight to hospital. For a while, her recovery looked minimal and she remained in a coma, but then all of a sudden things changed. It went from there being little to no hope of survival one day, to literally the very next day she awoke and was reported as speaking again.

It’s since been reported Christa Pike is walking, and has been transported back to prison. Christa landed herself on death row after she committed a brutal murder at the age of 18, and has now been placed back into the custody of the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Tennessee. 

Christa Pike

via Tennessee Department of Corrections

After her failed lethal injection, there are four options as to what could happen to Christa Pike next 

Now it would seem Christa Pike has began to recover from her lethal injection attempt and is back in prison, there are four obvious options as to what could happen to her next. It’s still not clear if the state will attempt to execute her again, but that is an option. 

The first option of what might happen is just that: The state attempts a further lethal injection execution. A second option is that in Tennessee, under specific conditions, the electric chair is available as a method for execution. 

A third option could be that Christa’s sentence is changed to life without a chance of parole, which would mean she would live, but spend the rest of her life in prison and never be eligible for release. The fourth, and potentially the least likely option, is that her legal team argues she has *technically* served her sentence. Pike was sentenced to lethal injection, which she did. So, they may argue for her release. 

Republican US Sen. Marsha Blackburn, said Pike’s death sentence should be carried out, and suggested using another method. “The answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly,” the senator wrote on X.

Pike’s legal team has previously asked the Governor of Tennessee to commute Christa Pike’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Christa Pike previously shared what she wished to happen to her

Prior to her execution attempt, Christa Pike and her legal team clearly stated they did not want lethal injection to be the method used to execute her. It was stressed this method may trigger severe flashbacks of abuse she received as a child, and it was also argued that Pike has small veins and a blood condition that could make it difficult to place an IV line. This argument will most likely rise again, if this option is looked into for a second time. 

Instead, it has been reported that Christa Pike wished to be killed by an all-female firing squad, and requested members of her victim Colleen Slemmer’s family be among the witnesses. However, Tennessee is not among the five states that authorise the firing squad. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via YouTube/NewsChannel 5

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Hayley Soen | News
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