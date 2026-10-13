The Tab

The frantic 911 calls placed during and after Christa Pike’s failed execution have been released

It took first responders 30 minutes to get in there

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Christa Pike’s execution was not the only thing that failed that night, it seems, because newly released 911 calls have demonstrated the sheer chaos of the incident. 

Over 30 years after she killed a young woman alongside her boyfriend and friend, Christa Pike, now 50, was supposed to be executed by way of lethal injection. As we know, she took two doses and was still alive, with witnesses describing her “snoring.” Though she’s now back in Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Centre, she’d spent 10 days receiving life-saving care

The Associated Press managed to get hold of the 911 transcripts through an information request, but the audio was not released due to state law. The very first 911 call was placed at 8:40 pm, around one hour after the lethal injections began. 

Christa Pike’s victim, Colleen Slemmer. Credit: Channel 10

“We’ve been carrying out an execution tonight. We’ve administered 10 grams of pentobarbital. The person is not yet deceased,” the caller said. 

The caller was unable to give the correct verification code, and upon dispatchers calling the prison’s Central Control, they were told no such call took place. This was at around 9:07 pm, with the officials saying they “would have been the ones to call in” and they “did not make that call.”

“Per supervisors here at the DEC (Department of Emergency Communications) we have been informed it is a false call,” one dispatcher said. “There is no medical assistance needed at Riverbend Prison.”

A few minutes after that, one of the first responders outside of the prison said there was someone demanding they come in. 

“Somebody is outside the gate at the prison telling us that it’s real and demanding us to go in. They say they are some sort of state official. I need somebody to get out to the gate and talk to those people,” they said. 

Kelly Gleason, one of Christa’s lawyers, also called 911 at this time, explaining: “My client, Christa Gail Pike, is undergoing a state execution. She has completed the stages of the protocol and last we knew from the attorney who is present, she is still alive and breathing and needs immediate life-saving care.”

It was not until 9:11 pm, 30 minutes after the initial call, that dispatchers confirmed the validity of the claims. The first responders were then permitted to enter the prison. 

At 9:34 pm, as first responders were transporting Christa to the hospital, one asked dispatch to make sure the prison knew where they were taking her.

“Just ’cause there’s been so much other confusion, I want to make sure they are aware of this,” they said. 

An update on Christa Pike after the 911 calls were released

Tennessee Department of Correction

Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Christa Pike is currently in the care of Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Centre, where she has been for the past 30 years. It’s not clear if she has fully recovered from the botched execution attempt, but she was discharged from the hospital’s medical care

“Where am I and who are you?” she said upon waking up.

This week, people learned that Christa has access to the outside world using a prison-issued tablet. 

She sent the following message to her friend this week: “I’m at the prison. I love you so much!”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Christa Pike ‘angry’ as she shares message from prison after surviving lethal injection

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

‘This week has been a blur’: The family of Christa Pike have spoken out for the first time

Latest

After *that* ending that wasn’t in the book, Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two

Kieran Galpin

Stephen King is involved!

Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson says her voice sounds the way it does due to a ‘slur’, not drinking

Hebe Hancock

People keep commenting on it

celebrities who turned down roles on the great british bake off

Four big celebrities rejected roles as judges or presenters on The Great British Bake Off

Claudia Cox

Gordon Ramsay said no to being a judge

molly on bake off tent more accessible for wheelchair users

The Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan outlines how the tent was made more accessible

Claudia Cox

Her workbench has a space for her wheelchair

Celebrity Traitors could have SEVEN Traitors, as BBC mural hints at a series of betrayals

Hebe Hancock

A former Traitor reckons it’s about to get seriously messy

Settling in: Here are five ways you can get ahead on your course

Grace Bailey

Freshers is out, academic comeback is IN

The frantic 911 calls placed during and after Christa Pike’s failed execution have been released

Kieran Galpin

It took first responders 30 minutes to get in there

William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Hebe Hancock

The council has released a new statement

The ultimate match day guide: Where to go when the big game rolls around

Cormac Collins

Have a cheeky pint at one of these spots for the next football game

University of York alumni compete in European Para Fencing Championships

Lucy Marden

The 2026 Para Fencing European Championships take place over 6-11 October

Cardiff clash: Two matches, two wins for Cardiff University

Awen Mutembo

Cardiff University dominates at Cardiff Arms Park, securing two victories against Cardiff Met men’s and women’s rugby

Jury hears UWE student made pizza and played online games after allegedly killing housemate

Jemima Kenley

Prosecutors say Zack Coughlan allegedly stabbed his housemate 30 times and waited eight hours to call 999

Popworld York is closing down

Hannah Rambour

Popworld York is closing this October, its successor Replay will open on October 29th

A Reflection on Freshers Flu 2026: What Can We Learn for Next Year?

Luka Shaw

It’s that time of year again..

The absolute best day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Anna Leaf

The type of 24 hours to make you re-evaluate your belief in the second-year curse.

Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York

Evie Bettison

Want to be in-the-know about everything York? Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of living and studying in York.

Attempting a £10 student day in York

Lucy Marden

Because my debit card deserves a break too…

10 costume ideas to start prepping for Halloween in Exeter before everything sells out

Mollie Martin

Avoid the last-minute scramble for a Halloween costume with these ideas

Celebrity Traitors’ Myha’la responds as some claim she was banished because she’s Black

Kieran Galpin

She spoke to the ‘unconscious racial and cultural bias’ that ‘exists in this game’

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’ honoured with Sheffield legends star outside City Hall

Faith Taylor

John Burkhill has received a star for years of dedication to fundraising