A deep dive into Benita’s job outside of Love Is Blind, and her side hustle as a model

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Benita Paloja definitely made an impression on Love Is Blind US season 11. She was described very vaguely as a “business manager” on the show, but she also considers herself an actor and a model. So, what does Benita actually do all day? Here’s a deep dive into Benita’s job beyond Love Is Blind.

Wait, which one is Benita?

31-year-old Benita got close to Morrey on Love Is Blind, but things didn’t work out. Morrey felt that she “love-bombed”, then got the ick. Benita left the Love Is Blind pods without getting engaged.

Her day job is in insurance

Benita was introduced on Love Is Blind with the rather vague title “business manager”. She’s actually s sales associate at Comparion Insurance Agency in Marlborough, Massachusetts. She works on deals for homes, cars and pets.

She did launch a modelling career

So, Benita also describes herself as an “actress/model”. She did have a profile up on Backstage (which has now been made private, alas).

Benita’s modelling career seems to have kicked off in 2023. She appeared in promotional content for Clinichub Cosmetic Surgery, after she had rhinoplasty surgery there. Benita also featured in content for The Beauty Suite salon in New York, and seems to have collabed with the clothing company Micas.

Benita has worked with an assortment of photographers in Massachusetts, including Granimo Studios, Alex Productions and Van Celedon.

It is not clear what acting work Benita had done, I’m afraid.

Er, Benita also wrote a book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benita Paloja (@benitapalo)

In 2018, Benita released a 98-page-long book called Juliet Doesn’t Love You Anymore through the pay-to-publish press AuthorHouse. You can still buy it on Amazon, if you feel the urge.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix