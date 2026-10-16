Jax speaks out after toe-curling Love Is Blind reveal, and shares why she *really* ghosted Stew

4 hours ago

Love Is Blind might have just had its most awkward reveal ever, when 29-year-old Jax met her husband-to-be, 32-year-old Stew. The pair agreed to get married sight unseen in the pods, but quickly, things turned sour.

Ahead of their big Love Is Blind season 11 reveal, Jax admitted the thing she was fearing the most was a lack of physical connection outside the pods. She said she was dreading an “incredibly awkward” reveal. I mean, she had no idea what was to come.

“I’m not worried about how I look, that’s not a thing,” Stew replied. He then called Jax “stunning” and “incredibly attractive” when he first saw her. Jax then admitted Stew wasn’t “really what I was expecting”. He was over the moon, and the vibes seemed terribly off from her side.

Jax was already saying she wasn’t going to go to the retreat in Mexico. “I’ll see in you in Boston, or whatever,” she said, not exactly excited for their big engagement retreat.

Speaking to the cameras Jax then said she “didn’t wanna be mean” and added: “It wasn’t romantic for me. I think I should go home.” She rejected meeting with Stew, and said she “can’t be with him”. Stew was then told by producers that Jax didn’t want to go to Mexico, and had instead gone home immediately.

Jax has now explained why she went home after her Love Is Blind reveal

Jax has now spoken out about her decision to leave Love Is Blind early. She said the cracks began to show earlier in her relationship with Stew, and she wasn’t impressed with his proposal.

“It was weird,” she told Tudum. “I would’ve hoped that he was up all night writing, but it felt like he was just winging it.” She said Stew’s words felt as though they weren’t actually about her, and were instead a “superficial checklist”. She added: “It wasn’t about me at all. I was bummed, and I couldn’t comprehend it at the time, because you want to be happy.”

That being said, she decided to trust the process, but then the reveal was her final straw. “He just seemed really cocky in a way, and I was like, ‘OK, this is not what I was expecting,’” she said. “He was like, ‘So what do you think about me?’ It felt douchey. The walls did not come down for me. I was like, ‘This is not romantic at all.’”

By her own admission, Jax said she didn’t take time to process before making her decision to leave. After speaking with the production team, she ducked out of the experiment.

“I went completely [into] flight mode, and I was like, ‘I gotta get out of here. This is not right’,” she explained. Jax has claimed, though, that her ghosting Stew wasn’t about his physical appearance or his personality. “What I felt was real at that time. The good and unfortunately the bad was real too, and it had nothing to do with him or his looks,” she said. “It was the moment, and it was way too much for me.”

Jax admitted she does regret not telling Stew about her choice to leave Love Is Blind. “I wish I had handled it better,” she said. “He deserved a conversation, and it deserved to end differently, because he’s a gentleman and I should have handled it like a lady, but I didn’t.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.