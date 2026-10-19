John shares statement to ‘clarify a couple of things’ after controversial chats in Love Is Blind pods

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John has shared a statement on Instagram to attempt to clear the air after he had a controversial conversation about healthcare with Sarah, in the Love Is Blind season 11 pods.

During the latest episodes of the show, the pair met in the pods, and on their dates discussed abortion and vaccines, among other things. With Sarah working as a healthcare professional, it came as a bit of a shock when she said yes to a proposal from John, despite his seemingly controversial views.

During their time in the pods, John opened up about his MS diagnosis, and said: “I feel capitalism is injected into healthcare in our country. I feel like COVID really showed the worst side of it to me.” He then said that he had COVID, and had felt forced to get the vaccine. He explained he felt he had “natural immunity” but was pressured to get vaccinated, through fear of losing his job. Sarah replied: “I work in a hospital… I feel like recently medicine gets a bad rep when it shouldn’t.”

Speaking of his opinion on abortion and women’s right to choose, John later said: “I don’t at all think abortion should be illegal, but it’s a very sad thing. People will be like, ‘Well, what about this girl who’s 11 and she’s pregnant by her uncle? She doesn’t deserve to have an abortion?’ And it’s like, ‘Okay, that’s horrible.’ But why does that justify having an abortion at six months because you just never got around to it?”

Sarah replied that she “hates” that women getting late-term abortions is “used as an argument” because she labelled it “misinformation” that many women do that.

‘We had an hour-long conversation about these topics that was condensed into about 45 seconds’

Now, speaking on Instagram, John has posted to “clarify a couple of things” and said he believes in a woman’s right to choose, and is not “anti-vax”.

He said: “Just to clarify a couple of things: I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I tried to communicate during our conversation that I don’t believe abortion should be illegal. I’m not ‘anti-vax’. My most recent vaccine was the shingles vaccine, which was recommended before I started treatment for my MS.”

He then went onto to acknowledge people sticking up for Sarah, and blamed the show’s editing for not portraying their full conversation.

“I love that so many of you recognise how wonderful Sarah is,” John continued. “We had an hour-long conversation about these topics that was condensed into about 45 seconds. We both found it to be a wonderful, productive conversation. Thanks guys.”

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