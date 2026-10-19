The Tab

Hairdrying knickers and £4 frappuccinos: Mistakes Lancaster first-years make at uni

Let’s class these mistakes as character building

Amy Laird | Guides

There’s no “First Year for Dummies”. Instead, we present you this article, clouded with humiliating first-hand experience (we shall call it immersive reporting) and cringeworthy stories from mates (we shall call it research).

Here are the seven mistakes that every Lancaster first-year makes at uni:

1. Saying “I’m never drinking again” only to embarrassingly backtrack same time next week

Hangxiety makes people say things that they absolutely do not mean. 

In my eyes, hangxiety is a mini New Years. It forces people into that detestable “resolution” mindset. Raise your hand if you have genuinely upheld any resolution that you vowed to fulfill on the 1st of any January. If your hand is raised, then firstly, congratulations (I envy you, rare specimen) and secondly, I am willing to bet serious money that you only succeeded in fulfilling your public resolution (not that secret resolution that we all have but won’t tell anyone about because that would mean we actually have to fulfil it under the threat of being held accountable). 

So yes, hangxiety is a mini New Years. It makes you embarrassingly declare “I’m never drinking again”, with full sincerity which is the worst part, whilst all of your housemates stand resolute in their claim that they will indeed see you in Sugar again in a little less than seven days’ time. They are absolutely right.

2. Either underpacking or overpacking

Funnily enough, it is unlikely that you will need 52 different sizes of blister plaster and you may actually need more than six pairs of socks.

If anything, first year is the ultimate game of trial and error. You learn as you go, especially when it comes to learning what not to pack. Unbeknownst to me, I did not need enough hairspray to replicate the 80s’ contribution to the hole in our ozone layer. However, I could have done with packing more than one fork.

3. Buying a £4 coffee every day and then wondering where all your money went

That frappa-latta-double-choco-caramel-cino can indeed be enticing for the taste buds. However, it is a silent killer. Its strain on your bank account is a creeping one, surreptitiously draining your funds, £4 at a time (not to mention that extra 50p flake on top, that’s the real perpetrator here).

Most first-years are no strangers to the desire for a cheeky coffee break after a one-hour lecture that felt like three. Yes, anything with a hint of pumpkin spice in it may appear to cure your October uni blues but don’t let it fool you, those caffeine fixes rack up a hefty bill.

4. Skipping one lecture, realising “wait, I can do this all the time” and setting of a regrettable, yet canonical, domino effect

On Lancaster campus, where we lay our scene, a troubled first year halts their alarm to return to their dream. This first-year mistake unfolds like a tragedy in five acts:

  1. The thought of that Thursday 9am where you are far too hungover to even attempt the stairs in a three-hundred-capacity lecture theatre is what spawns the tempting thought: it’s only one lecture, I’ll just watch the Panopto recording.
  2. Spoiler alert: you will in fact not watch the recording.
  3. Instead, you will establish a routine of telling yourself “eh, it’s only one” until it becomes far, far more than “only one”.
  4. Then the guilt arrives (usually around the time where you overhear a rant about tuition fees in the Coastal queue – en route for your aforementioned daily coffee – or are greeted with a timely Instagram reel about “locking in” and making use of that tuition you’re paying nine and a half grand for).
  5. The final act in this canonical tragedy of a first-year is host to that all-important interaction: you set eyes on your course mate, prepared to ask for their notes from the previous three lectures in the hopes that they will be your academic salvation, only to discover that they too had fallen victim to the brief curse of voluntary unattendance. 

5. Procrastinating washing until you have nothing to wear

My housemates and I were caught one too many times at the basin washing our underwear by hand and relying on the (seemingly at the time) God-like power of a hairdryer in first year.

The worst thing about this almighty mistake is that, like the £4 coffees that quietly stack up, an empty wardrobe is upon you before you realise it. It’s only when you go to grab your trusty black tee and are redirected to the wash basket that you realise just how bad the situation has gotten.

6. Thinking all of your flatmates will clean up after themselves

HA! Shame on you for thinking basic human hygiene was something you would find whilst living at uni. Apparently, student accommodation cannot truly be classed as “legit” without having been decorated with mouldy pots and pans, a splash of last month’s milk and a half-licked spoon of yoghurt (that now presides, pride of place, on the communal kitchen table).

7. Buying a brand new outfit for every single night out

It turns out that no one at uni actually cares if you re-wear your New Look halter neck. You will also come to learn that Wednesday socials do not require 100 per cent commitment every week. Yes, you will find Grizedale cowboys who appear to have just stepped off a John Wayne film set roaming the streets of Lancaster but next to them, another student clad in jeans, a white t-shirt and a £3 Stetson-style hat from Amazon.

Besides, Wednesday social nights tend to turn out cheaper than you may expect (or at least I assume so having seen a group of students rocking bin bags last Wednesday whilst waiting for their kebab).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Calling all creative writers: Morecambe bookshop launches writing competition

Lancaster University joins initiative to boost number of women in technology

£800k appeal launched to save historic Lancaster Cathedral spire from collapse

Latest

Starting at Uni of Warwick? Here’s the ultimate freshers’ guide to campus accommodation

Natasha Brock

Freshers’ Week is just around the corner… but don’t worry divas! We’re here to ensure you pick the right accommodation for you

benita love is blind us season 11

A deep dive into Benita’s job outside of Love Is Blind, and her side hustle as a model

Claudia Cox

Benita also wrote a book

Love Is Blind’s Stew reveals what Jax DM’d him after calling off engagement and quitting the show

Hayley Soen

According to him, she was quick to reach back out

love is blind us boston season 11 engages couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Is Blind US season 11 couples who managed to lock it in

Claudia Cox

Michaella and Rob have the biggest age gap

Will Manchester’s Curry Mile replace its name as South Asian restaurants become scarce?

Ellie Ryder

The end of the curry house era

Hairdrying knickers and £4 frappuccinos: Mistakes Lancaster first-years make at uni

Amy Laird

Let’s class these mistakes as character building

Forget Gotham! London’s viral Batman is single-handedly restoring my faith in humanity

Kieran Galpin

They say not all heroes wear capes, but this one does

A comprehensive guide to Leeds’ cheapest student nights out

Emma Beardwell

Because we’re all babes on a budget

University of York collaboration sets out new vision for online learning

Esme Hills

The expansion will enable more learners from underrepresented backgrounds to engage with the uni

Celebrity Traitors has begun: Here’s how your Cardiff Uni course would behave in the game

India Skone

Claudia would definitely pick the new YOLO ticket system as a Traitor

Burning buildings and thousands of arrests later: How the violent riots in France actually started

Kieran Galpin

Students have suffered ‘war like’ injuries

The Traitors’ dramatic soundtrack is basically trolling us, and it’s completely intentional

Hebe Hancock

The producers know those covers are a bit ridiculous

Cyber security threats target University of York staff and students

Esme Hills

University of York has received a number of cyber security threats across the University community

Things that annoy me as a student in York

Faye Robinson

From ridiculous prices to aggressive geese, there’s always something to complain about.

Calling all Lancs students: Here are seven essential life hacks for surviving uni life

Evie Stones

Because when you’re a student, you need all the help you can get

John shares statement to ‘clarify a couple of things’ after controversial chats in Love Is Blind pods

Hayley Soen

‘We both found it to be a wonderful, productive conversation’

The Dismissal of Women’s Health at University

Phoebe Davies

“Ignorance is bliss”… but to whom?

Every social sec needs this: What your Wednesday night route says about you

Cormac Collins

This one’s for the mob of minions, chickens, lobsters, pink wig wearers, and sweaty boys in chinos

Joe Lycett opens up about his sweet friendship with Miranda Hart after Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

They both got emotional

Comfortably chic: How to perfect your autumn wardrobe this semester

Evie Lander

Attempting a chic autumn wardrobe on a maintenance loan is an extreme sport