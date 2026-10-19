Calling all creative writers: Morecambe bookshop launches writing competition

The winners will receive cash-value vouchers to spend in the bookshop

7 hours ago

An independent bookshop in Morecambe has launched a community-wide themed creative writing competition to celebrate local literary talent.

Lost At Sea Books, situated on Victoria Street, Morecambe, invites people of all ages living in the Lancaster district to submit an original short story or poem of 500 words or less.

Starting out at Morecambe Festival Market, Lost At Sea Books opened its permanent store last month, stocking a wide range of pre-owned and new books for customers.

Entrants should ensure their work is titled Lost At Sea, in line with the bookshop’s maritime theme.

The competition has been split into under 16s and adults age brackets, with the winner of each category receiving a £15 and £25 voucher to spend in-store, respectively.

Christopher Wood, owner of Lost at Sea Books, said: “We are incredibly proud to serve as a cultural and creative hub for Morecambe’s book lovers.

“This competition is about celebrating our local community, giving young minds a fantastic project over their school holidays, and highlighting the vibrant imagination that thrives right here by the bay.”

Submissions are welcome until Friday 6th November, and can either be submitted via email or in-store using an official entry slip.

The winners will be selected by the bookshop team and announced the week following the submission deadline.

Further information on the competition can be found here.

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Featured image via Lost At Sea Books – Morecambe on Facebook