£800k appeal launched to save historic Lancaster Cathedral spire from collapse

The Save Our Spire campaign has been launched after serious deterioration has been identified in the 240 ft spire

1 day ago

An £800,000 appeal has been launched to save the historic spire of Lancaster Cathedral.

The Save Our Spire campaign was introduced after warnings that, without necessary restoration, the 240 ft Victorian spire of Lancaster Cathedral is at risk of collapse.

Serious deterioration has been identified in the spire and rebuilding work is needed. Inspections carried out in 2024 “revealed critical structural failure in the upper Spire and Tower,” with the building unveiling corroded steel, cracked stone and rotting timber.

A phased repair plan is set to take place, where the summit will be rebuilt, a new corrosion-resistant central steel rod will be installed, the structural fractures in the cross’ metal shaft will be repaired, and stone decay will be fixed.

Rt Rev Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster, said: “For generations, our cathedral has stood as a symbol of faith, hope and community.

“Rising above Lancaster’s skyline, the cathedral spire has stood witness to the place where the martyrs received their crown, marked important moments for both the city and the diocese and served as a treasured landmark for the faithful in the diocese, the cathedral parish and the City of Lancaster.

“Today, this historic structure is in urgent need of repair. While Victorians built things to last, years of exposure to wind, rain, and changing weather have taken their toll, and essential restoration work is now required to preserve the spire for future generations.

“Without these repairs, the spire is in genuine risk of collapse. I am asking for your help. The cathedral parish has already secured £200,000 of the projected £800,000 we require. The Friends of the Cathedral have begun an ambitious fundraising campaign encompassing the parish, the City of Lancaster and now the diocese.

“On this Feast of the Dedication of the Cathedral, I would like to ask you to play a part in saving the cathedral for generations to come. Every donation, no matter the size, will contribute directly to safeguarding this magnificent heritage asset and ensuring it continues to inspire generations to come.

“St Peter’s Church, which became the cathedral, was built by subscription. Parishioners and others gave both large and small amounts. By 1859, a generation after the Catholic Emancipation Act removed the legal restrictions long been imposed, those donations meant Lancaster had a church the city and the faithful were proud to call their own.

“By supporting our appeal, each of you is not only helping to repair stone and structure. You are preserving a place of worship, the building at the head of the diocese, a piece of our shared Catholic history in the North West and a beacon of the City of Lancaster.

“Together, we can ensure that our cathedral spire continues to stand proudly for many years ahead. Please give generously and be part of preserving our diocesan legacy. Thank you for your support.”

Further information on the campaign can be found here.

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