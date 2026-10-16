Former Lancaster University professor John Whitehead dies aged 76

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Professor John Whitehead, a Lancaster University Emeritus, has recently died aged 76.

The Lancaster University Emeritus was known as a key member and establisher of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Statistics Research Unit, alongside his wife Professor Anne Whitehead.

He passed peacefully last month after battling a long period of illness.

The esteemed professor led a very successful academic life and career . He established the Medical and Pharmaceutical Statistics Research Unit with his partner at Reading University before moving to Lancaster, and he was able to secure Lancaster £400,000 in funding in contribution towards a new hub.

He was also a successful author, publishing the book “The Design and Analysis of Sequential Clinical Trials,” which detailed the ways in which clinical trials can check and analyse data as it goes, rather than having to wait for the end of a clinical trial to establish conclusions.

Through his research and his findings, he concludes the ways which clinical trials can save time, money and limit the exposure of patients to harm.

Alongside his work with the university, he was an honorary member of the International Society for Clinical Biostatistics (ISCB), a group founded in 1978 with the purpose of bridging gaps within research. His work within this group included teaching courses, taking part in a multitude of their committees and putting forward papers of his own.

He was also known for his work in local politics, being a member of the Labour party, following his retirement from the university in 2013. Following his involvement in the political sphere, he wrote another book “The Three Promises of John Coakley Lettsom” (2024), based on the life of a London born Quaker throughout the period of the Atlantic Slave Trade.

John died on 14th September and a funeral was held on the 5th October to celebrate him.

Donations in John’s memory were given to Morecambe Bay Food Bank and Anti-Slavery International.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or access Lancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line at 0808 500 222, or The Survivor’s Trust at 08088 010 818 .

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