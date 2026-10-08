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Lancaster and Lancashire universities briefed weapons manufacturer on student protests

An investigation headed by Liberty Investigates and Al Jazeera has uncovered ‘troubling patterns’ of correspondence between BAE systems and 13 UK universities

Martha Munro | News
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Lancaster University and the University of Lancashire are among 13 British universities that have engaged with BAE Systems about handling pro-Palestine student protests.

Liberty Investigates and Al Jazeera have undergone a joint investigation of the correspondence between the universities and the UK’s largest weapons manufacturer.

The investigation revealed these universities have taken “operational cues and security strategies” from BAE Systems since August 2024 to crack down on security at student protests as well as sanctions for students.

In response to the situation, Gina Romero, the UN’s special rapporteur for peaceful assembly and association described how “the boundary between higher education and corporate defence interests collapses” when universities engage with weapons manufacturers in order to modify their operations and security measures.

She said: “This investigation reveals a troubling pattern: universities managing protest not as spaces of free inquiry, but as corporate risk to be mitigated for key financial sponsors.”

According to presentation slides uncovered by Liberty Investigates and Al Jazeera, it appears that BAE Systems encouraged the institutions to “counteract an often skewed, but prominent narrative from protesters” on the manufacturer’s partnerships.

This action followed 2024’s national movement of students protesting in support of Palestine and against weapons manufacturers – including BAE Systems – supplying weapons and systems to the Israel Defence Forces [IDF]. 

Lawmaker and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the collaborations “disturbing beyond belief” and said, while he has “witnessed a lot of repression against student movements” over the course of his career, “it has never been as severe as it is today”.

Emails from November 2024 show a BAE Systems employee asking Lancaster University to confirm that “extra security with the ability to remove protestors” would be at a careers fair, which the employee said Lancaster had agreed to on a previous call.

When approached for comment, Lancaster University said: “Decisions around campus security, risk and event management are taken by Lancaster University based on our own risk assessments. BAE systems did not attend careers fairs at Lancaster University in 2024 or since.”

It continued: “The freedom for staff and students to express their views is deeply enshrined in Lancaster University.

“As such, staff and student members of the university community have every right to protest on campus where that is lawfully done and in line with our long established policies and processes to enable peaceful protests, prioritise safety and protect the rights of others to go about their normal business on campus without restriction.”

Al Jazeera also revealed in their article that since 2020, four universities including the University of Lancashire have collectively received six million pounds from research partnerships with BAE.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson from the University of Lancashire said: “The University of Lancashire is not one of the six BAE Systems strategic research partner universities.”

A spokesperson from BAE Systems, which according to Al Jazeera makes parts used in Israeli fighter jets, told Liberty Investigates and Al Jazeera: “We do not have operations or employees based in Israel or Gaza and we do not currently sell military equipment directly to the government of Israel.

“The situation in Israel and Gaza is having a devastating impact on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully.”

BAE Systems declined to comment when approached by The Lancaster Tab.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Martha Munro | News
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