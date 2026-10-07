Lancashire university student murdered by stepfather who was ‘fixated’ on her, court told

Carla Georgescu was found dead earlier this year on what would have been her 20th birthday

2 days ago

TW: This article contains mentions of murder, sexual violence and suicide

A University of Lancashire student was murdered by her stepfather in her university accommodation after he developed a sexual obsession with her, a jury has heard.

Carla Georgescu, 19, was discovered unresponsive at Ribble Hall student accommodation on Thursday 5th February this year, what would have been her 20th birthday.

Carla’s stepfather Nathan Owens, 34, has gone on trial at Preston Crown Court charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and strangulation.

Preston Crown Court heard that Owens left his home he shared with Carla’s mother in Hartlepool in the early hours of Wednesday 4th February, telling Carla that her mother had left her purse after visiting over the weekend.

Carla’s mother did not know about Owens’ journey to her daughter’s uni accommodation and called the police after failing to contact her.

The second year clinical psychology student was found slumped against her wardrobe with serious head injuries and sexual injuries, jurors were told.

Officials originally believed that Carla had taken her own life, though a forensic examination had revealed that there may be “more” to her death, jurors heard. It was found that Carla was fit and well in the weeks leading up to her death.

The jury was also told sex toys and Owens’ DNA were found at the scene.

Carla’s hands were covered in blood after she attempted to defend herself and she had cuts and bruises to her mouth and nose, the court heard.

Nicholas Lumley KC, prosecuting, said: “Her death was the culmination, the end point, of weeks, months and perhaps years of a one-sided sexual obsession.

“And it was the beginning of a complex murder investigation, which led to his door in Hartlepool.

“For it was he who was sexually fixated on Carla and it was he, Nathan Owens, who had killed Carla.”

Mr Lumley added that “some form of grievous sexual activity” had taken place, which was “hardly surprising” given the extent of Owens’ sexual obsession with her.

He also alleged that, in the months leading up to Carla’s murder, Owens had been collecting photos of her taken without her knowledge and filmed himself having sex with her dolls and toys – including a a life-sized “effigy” dressed in Carla’s nightwear.

Owens was also said to have manipulated innocent selfies of Carla into sexual images, which he viewed in the week leading up to Carla’s murder.

Mr Lumley said: “The only possible reason for looking at those images is that Nathan Owens had a wholly improper and dangerously entrenched sexual obsession with his stepdaughter.”

Owens denies charges of murder, intentional strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial is ongoing.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or access Lancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line at 0808 500 222, or The Survivor’s Trust at 08088 010 818 .

Featured image via Lancashire Police and Google Maps