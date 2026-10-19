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Lancaster University joins initiative to boost number of women in technology

The new government scheme will encourage 300 women into jobs in AI, cyber security and other high-growth technology sectors

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Lancaster University is part of a new government initiative to boost the number of women working in the technology sector.

The scheme aims to encourage 300 women into jobs in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security and other high-growth technology sectors.

In the UK’s Digital and Technology sector, women are not equally represented, making up just 21 per cent of the sector in 2024, 20 per cent in AI in 2025 and just 16 per cent in cyber security, despite women occupying 48 per cent of the nation’s workforce.

The TechFirst Women’s programme aims to support women across the UK move into paid jobs in AI, cyber security, engineering biology, quantum technologies, semiconductors and advanced communications by March 2027, while giving employers access to a pool of skilled talent and a package of tailored support. 

Lancaster University will provide training in quantum technologies for the programme through Quantum Innovation Lancaster.

Steve Fish, Faculty Director of Partnerships and Business Engagement at Lancaster University, said: “It is vital that women have the opportunity not only to work in high-growth technology sectors, but to be the innovators shaping them.

“Through initiatives such as Quantum Innovation Lancaster, we are creating opportunities for people to engage with emerging technologies, connect with businesses and researchers, and develop ideas that can translate into real-world impact.

“TechFirst Women’s Programme can help ensure more women are able to access those opportunities and play a leading role in the next generation of innovation.”

The scheme is designed for women at different stages of their lives, including those who are starting out in the sector, changing careers, returning from maternity leave or spent time caring for others. The target is for 80 per cent of candidates to be mid-career, and the remaining 20 per cent to be at early stage.

As part of the programme, candidates will receive skills development, mentoring and career support before being matched with live job vacancies, of which will typically last six months.

Once the candidate has started in their new position, they will continue to receive technical training and in-work support through the programme’s delivery partners. This includes business and innovation communities, training specialists, recruiters and universities.

Digital Inclusion Minister, Vicky Foxcroft, said: “This is exactly the kind of practical, targeted support TechFirst was designed to deliver, helping women move into some of the fastest-growing and most in-demand careers in the country.

“By connecting talented women with employers who need their skills, we’re not just opening doors for individuals, we’re strengthening the UK’s technology sector for the long term. Every woman should be able to see a future in AI, cyber security and the technologies shaping tomorrow.”

The programme is led and delivered by innovation and growth company Plexal, founded by clients of specialist real estate investment advisory, Delancey, with core delivery partners including WeAreTechWomen, CAPSLOCK, Sanderson and Beta Technology.

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Featured image via Unsplash

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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