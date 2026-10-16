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The eight Islanders rumoured for the next Love Island All Stars, from finalists to 2026 stars

I’m excited already

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I can’t believe how quick the months are going right now, because Love Island All Stars 2027 really isn’t all that far away. Like, at all. We’ve been drip-fed with rumoured Islanders who are apparently eyeing up a return to the villa for a while now, but as of recently we’ve built up a pretty solid list. 

We have a whole range of icons who might be back in the villa in January when the show returns, from former finalists to newly single Islanders. Here are the names that have been dotting around so far. 

Aidan Murphy

Love Island All Stars 2027 rumoured cast

via ITV

After splitting with Priya, Aidan is looking to ask some more girls in the villa for a kiss. A source close to the show said: “Cheeky chappy Aidan will bring banter to the show and it’ll be interesting to see how he copes without brother Kavan close by this time around.”

Lauren Wood

via ITV

After getting into a triangle with Harrison and him dramatically leaving for her, things between Lauren Wood and him didn’t work out. So now, she’s looking at a return to try again. Tbh, anyone who got involved with Harrison deserves a re-start. 

An insider told The Sun: “Her love triangle with Toni Laites and Harrison is one of the villa’s messiest, and viewers will be rooting for Lauren to have better luck this time around.”

Jamie Rhodes

Love Island All Stars 2027 rumoured cast

via ITV

Love Island 2025 finalist Jamie Rhodes is also in talks to join the next series of All Stars. He reached the final with Yasmin, but things didn’t work out. This could be an awkward return, because his ex now hosts the show’s debrief podcast. 

A source told The Sun: “Jamie was a great Islander but being with one of the Big Three always meant the lads were a little in the girls’ shadows – and Jamie was a little bit of a victim of that. He’s got a great personality and All Stars could be his chance to show that.

“It could be awkward for Yasmin though as obviously she’ll have to commentate on her ex cracking on in the villa on The Debrief but that is an irresistible draw for producers and a readymade storyline.”

Jack Fowler

via ITV

I need this one to be true. Jack Fowler is apparently considering a return. It’s been reported that producers have seen how much we’ve begged to have him back, and have been in contact with him. 

According to The Sun, he’s now “considering” his invite back to the villa. A source added: “For the first time this year it wasn’t a flat no from Jack’s side. Of course he might end up turning it down but there’s a glimmer of hope, at least.”

Matilda Draper

via ITV

2024 icon Matilda is apparently top of producers’ list, after things failed with Sean after the villa, and she recently broke up with her TOWIE boyfriend. 

A source told The Sun: “Matilda loved her time on Love Island in 2024 and was up for All Stars when they approached for the 2025 series. But then she got with Roman in late 2024 so she just thought there was no point.

“Of course they sadly split in March 2026, but the timings mean Matilda is in a good spot to sign up for All Stars ‘27. It’s very, very early days for All Stars and the cast won’t be anywhere near confirmed until December, if not January, but Matilda will likely be in the mix as she was a popular Islander with audience and cast alike.”

Conor Phillips

Love Island All Stars 2027 rumoured cast

via ITV

I still can’t quite believe that Conor and Megan are over, and now I’m meant to deal with the idea he might get with someone else?

Talking to The Sun, a TV source explained: “When Conor and Megan split in August everyone was expecting one of them to pop up on All Stars and now we have our answer. Conor is due to meet with show bosses soon to explore joining the series in January. It’s still very early days though and the line-up doesn’t begin to take shape until December, at the earliest.”

Ope Sowande

via ITV

Ope is most definitely the most successful 2026 Islander, despite his short stint on the show. Clearly ITV likes him, as he’s since landed a presenting role on This Morning

But This Morning isn’t all! It’s been reported as pretty much confirmed that Ope will being going on Love Island All Stars, following people loving him on the 2026 series. 

Billy Brown 

Love Island All Stars 2027 rumoured cast

via ITV

After first appearing in the 2022 series, it’s now been claimed that Billy Brown has been “lined up” for his return. He has been rumoured for All Stars a couple of times now, but it would seem it’s not worked out, and bosses are keen to make it work this time around. Earlier this year, he was even flown out to the 2026 holding villa. 

A source told The Sun: “He’s really keen to be a big streamer and being on TV every night will only help that. He was lined up for series three but never made it out of holding – now he’s back in contact with ITV for series four.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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