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Jasmine Love Island 2026

Jasmine has just done her first brand deal after Love Island, and it’s divided people

‘The demand just isn’t there’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Jasmine has landed a brand deal after Love Island 2026 – and it’s been met with a mixed reception. This year, it’s been quite quiet on the brand deal front. We’ve not really heard much from the Islanders at all, really. 

But, they have been up to bits. And Jasmine has just done a collaboration with makeup brand, Rimmel London. While she was in the villa, Jasmine said her go-to lip combo was Rimmel, and she uses the brand a lot, so it makes sense for her to work with them. 

Now, she’s got her own edit with the brand, as has hosted an event for it. Let’s just take a moment to celebrate this huge achievement for her, because not a lot of people are. It’s got people talking, definitely.

“The demand just isn’t there,” one person tweeted, attaching a screenshot of a post on the Rimmel Instagram account of Jasmine, with just 900 likes. “She can’t even do 1k likes for a brand.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jasmine Gaziza Müller (@jasminegmuller)

The recent collab Rimmel did with Chelsea footballer Katie McCabe got nearly 9k likes, and a partnership with Lauren James got over 12k. The brand seems to love Chelsea footballers, as a third with Lucy Bronze also got over 12k likes. 

It’s brutal. But, to be honest, doesn’t tell the whole picture. The event Jasmine hosted to go alongside the event sold out, and according to a viral post, this took just seven minutes. So, maybe it’s not all that bad? 

One thing is for sure, this has caused the Jasmine vs Julia conversation to start all over again. I fear this will never end.

The two women have obviously had a bit of beef during and after the show, with there being a clear divide between the Casa girlies and the main villa girlies, deep routed in the entire Kavan, Jasmine and Charleen triangle. 

This then wasn’t helped by Lorenzo seemingly flirting with Jasmine, and people shipping them together more than they did him and Julia. Now, people are constantly pitting Jasmine and Julia against each other. 

While Jasmine has had her brand deal, Julia has been attending a Gala hosted by former British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, as Alexander McQueen is bringing four of its 90s archive pieces to the Tate Britain as part of a new exhibition. 

“October and we still got Jasmine vs Julia on the TL,” one person tweeted. “Julia is who ya’ll thought Jasmine was going to be after [the] villa,” said another.

Guys, it is possible for two women to be successful at the same time, you know. Sigh.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram. 

More on: Influencers Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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