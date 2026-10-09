Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

8 hours ago

Yasmin Hadlow has bagged herself her first brand deal after Love Island 2026. When Yasmin was in the villa, everyone said that she was destined to come out the show and become an influencer, well now, she’s living it.

It would appear when she’s not on dates with Central Cee and getting gifted Chanel bags, she’s grinding behind the scenes. Not long after she left the villa, Yasmin signed with Force 1 Management, which currently manages reality TV names such as Ekin-Su, James Argent, and Georgia Harrison.

Now, her first brand deal has dropped. She’s an ambassador for jewellery brand Say It With, and has shared a video with them. Announcing her new range with the brand, Yasmin said: “So excited to finally announce…I am Say It With’s newest ambassador.

“This one feels extra special and I’m so excited for you to see everything we’ve been working on together. Tonight is just the beginning… there’s so much more to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Hadlow (@yasminhadloww)

The video shows her modelling some of the pieces, including a personalised “Y” necklace, a wrist watch and a few different styles of bracelets. The other Islanders were straight there to support her. “So proud sis,” Ellie Chadwick from Love Island 2026 commented. Priya added “Go girlie”, while Robyn commented clapping and heart emojis.

All of this is happening as Jasmine too has signed a brand deal. Jasmine has just done a collaboration with makeup brand, Rimmel London. While she was in the villa, Jasmine said her go-to lip combo was Rimmel, and she uses the brand a lot, so it makes sense for her to work with them.

Now, she’s got her own edit with the brand, as has hosted an event for it. Finally, the brand deals are coming in!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.