The Tab

A comprehensive guide to Leeds’ cheapest student nights out

Because we’re all babes on a budget

Emma Beardwell | Guides

As much as Leeds is one of the more affordable university cities, it gets to a point when your bank account just needs a rest for while. Particularly within the first few months at uni, from paying for society memberships to trying to adjust to doing your own food shops, money does start to dwindle down.

Don’t get me wrong, Leeds is a party city and we all do our part to contribute to that party stereotype. That’s why I’ve curated a list of the best bars and pubs in Leeds for an affordable night with friends, or perhaps for pres before going out (just try not to go and buy a load of drinks when you actually get into the club!). 

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Belgrave has to be one of my favourite spots in Leeds. Located in the Northern Quarter, Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen has everything you could ask for.

From music events, having previously hosted artists such as Loyle Carner and Jorja Smith, to student nights like Maad City and Boogaloo, Belgrave is a hotspot. The spacious rooftop holds its own bar, and the building itself has 3 floors, providing an abundance of space.

There is so much to love about this spot, with its edgy interior and a photo booth located on the first floor. But as we are talking about drinks here, so allow me to present the Belgrave deals – two for £12 cocktails all day every day for students.

And let me tell you, these cocktails are delicious. My personal favourites would have to be the classic House Marg and a Hugo Spritz, but there are so many options to choose from. Alongside the drinks, Belgrave is also home to two food spots: Dough Boys and Patty’s.

I am yet to try Patty’s, but I can attest to Dough Boys. Its pizza slices are insanely affordable and unbelievably delectable. Half price slices are available Sunday to Thursday until 7pm, and Friday and Saturday until 5pm.

Wetherspoons

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everyone loves a cheeky Spoons trip, especially students. The Stick or Twist is a go to for uni students, particularly the lucky ones residing in White Rose View. Located directly under this student accommodation, this is a great spot to get out of the flat and spend time with your flatmates not in the kitchen for once. 

As a first year, I did not take advantage of this Spoons as much as I should have. Get a bottle of wine to share with friends for just £14, take a pack of cards and enjoy. You don’t need to be going to fancy bars every night, sometimes a casual Spoons trip is just what you need.

And again, if you’re feeling peckish, the food menu is incredibly priced as well. There are plenty of other Wetherspoons within Leeds, so if Stick and Twist is slightly far for you, try out The Golden Beam in Headingley or The Cuthbert Brodrick in Millennium Square. 

Fancy a full night out though? Don’t fret, because as always Spoons has a remedy for that. The Hedley Verity, aka Disco Spoons, is an iconic night out in Leeds. In the city centre lies this gem of a Spoons that turns from a normal pub by day to a dance venue at night on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Although Spoons is known for not playing music in their venues, Hedley Verity is one of the few that hosts late night parties. Their affordable drinks combined with the dance floor is sure for a great night out. 

The Domino Club 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This live music bar is a hidden gem in Leeds. Hidden behind a barber shop in the Grand Arcade, this jazz bar is sure to be missed if you don’t know what to look for. The drinks here are a bit more pricey, averaging at £12 for a cocktail, but the quality is unmatched.

There are plenty of cheaper options as well, such as a glass of wine or £6 ciders.

The price you pay is definitely worth it though, as the atmosphere is amazing. Live jazz, funk and soul playing until late- sounds like heaven to me. Due to the small venue, it’s easy to either sit and watch the performers, or engage in conversation with friends, to the backdrop of classical jazz.

The Library 

Don’t panic! I don’t mean an actual library, that is definitely not what this list is about. The Library pub is situated on Woodhouse Lane, and is stop number 12 on the infamous Otley Run.

Inside features TVs frequently playing sports games and a pool table for a classic pub night out. The Library offers a plethora of student deals, from Wing Wednesday with 45p chicken wings to Mad Mondays, with drinks starting from £2.95.

Mad Monday presents a DJ and karaoke from 8pm with free entry, promising a great night out. Fast forward to Thirsty Thursday, with cocktails priced at £4.50.

This pub has a great chilled vibe, plays banging tunes, and always has a good deal on. Definitely recommend!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Emma Beardwell | Guides
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