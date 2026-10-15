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Leeds RAG fashions show

Leeds RAG Fashion Show reminds us grace and style knows no size

‘We want the focus to be on individuality, personality and how each model can contribute to the creative vision of the show’

Dhvani Sandlas | News

Something caught my eye recently while endlessly doom scrolling- an Instagram post encouraging models to fill application forms for the Leeds RAG Fashion Show.

I was pleasantly surprised to see them openly asking models of all body types and sizes to apply. It isn’t every day that you come across a post asking for bigger models to also show up for casting calls.

So, in true journalistic fashion, I thought about reaching out directly to know more about the vision and thought behind this from show’s casting director, Penelope.

Leeds RAG Fashion Show casting call

Leeds RAG Fashion Show casting call

Penelope told the Leeds Tab: “For us, having a diverse range of bodies within the show is important because we want the RAG Show to represent the variety of people within our  student community, rather than presenting one specific idea of what a model  should look like. We want the focus to be on individuality, personality and how each model can contribute to the creative vision of the show. 

“Our casting process is based around the creative briefs for each scene. We  consider the overall concept, styling and vision of the collection when casting,  while also looking at each model as an individual. We aren’t simply casting  based on conventional modelling standards; we want to find people who fit  the character and energy of each brief.’’

Bodies of water - Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2026

Bodies of water – Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2026

Globally, there is a trend of body standards being associated with model or brand representation. At the same time, many people are receiving more content on Y2K fashion or “skinny is back” content on their social media feeds.

These trends have worried students in Leeds for creating unrealistic expectations. Witnessing a demonstration of body positivity like this on campus can only help.

Emma, a second year media and communications student, said: “I feel like all we’ve seen  growing up is Gigi Hadid being yelled at on reality TV about eating too much and getting fat while she looked absolutely size zero, so this should really help unlearn some of that understanding of this world.” 

Leeds RAG Fashion Show happens to be one of the most successful student-led charity fashion shows in the UK. It is conducted annually by the Leeds University Union. The event is best known for its sustainable methods and for raising approximately half a million pounds in the last 18 years or so. 

Its mission is “to celebrate individuality and creativity through fashion while  making a meaningful difference in our community.”

The event is also looked forward to from an employability standpoint. Alumni have gone on to participate in the London Fashion Week, join top international brands and make a real mark in the world of fashion.

Ancestral Whispers - Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2026

Ancestral Whispers – Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2026

Despite the traditional restrictions or industry standards, there are absolutely  no prerequisites to join the show as a model. Models are selected solely for  their passion.

The display of clothing is presented through elemental  movements with graceful flow. The designers are given great autonomy over their designs, which helps them curate more size-friendly clothing. 

The auditions for Leeds RAG Fashion Show will take place on 26, 27, 28th October and 1st November at  Leeds University Union. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Dhvani Sandlas | News
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