A pub near your house? What’s not to like?

6 hours ago

Looking to get a house for year two or three? It’s that time of year again, and the dreaded house search is already beginning all over again.

If you’re searching for student housing in Leeds, look no further. Here’s a complete guide on where to consider based on budget, commute to uni and, of course, social life.

Hyde Park

Hyde Park is the place to be, with takeaways, corner shops and the iconic Hyde Park Picture House. It’s sociable, busy and unapologetically student.

Rent on average sits around roughly £422 to £550 per month before bills, making Hyde Park one of the most accessible and culturally vibrant student hubs in Leeds. But if you share with up to six friends, it can be easier on the wallet.

It’s classic student living: A short stroll to campus, your friends around the corner, and absolutely no excuse for missing a lecture (although we all know those 9ams won’t be seeing us).

Headingley

Home to the infamous Otley Run, Leeds’s legendary pub crawl, this place knows how to turn a Friday (or Saturday) into a frenzy of fancy dress and spilled pints.

But looking beyond the chaotic costumes, it’s home to tons of independent cafes, cosy pubs and the famous cricket ground.

It’s a favourite amongst students, offering a calmer, more residential vibe than Hyde Park, with slightly better-kept houses and plenty to keep you occupied. Rents typically range from £115-£160 per person per week so your budget still matters.

The catch? You’re further from campus, meaning a bus ride or a longer walk instead of rolling out of bed 10 minutes before your lecture.

Burley

Want to live near campus without your rent eating into your weekly takeaway budget? Meet Burley.

Tucked between Hyde Park and Kirkstall, it’s become a popular choice for students looking to save a few pennies without moving miles away from the centre. Rents typically range from £100–£135 per person per week, showing that there are great options for student housing in Leeds in this lower price range.

More money for nights out? Sounds good to me.

Leeds city centre

Forget trekking across town for lectures, with several universities nearby, you can swap the commute for a leisurely stroll

You’ve got shops, gyms, bars and Leeds Station right on your doorstep, making weekend escapes home ridiculously easy.

Of course, convenience comes at a cost, with rents starting around £160 and reaching £250+ per person per week. But – there’s always a but, I know – you’ll save on transport and have a shorter, often busier and safer walk home at night.

It’s ideal for students with a little more budget who fancy apartments over student houses. City views, everything within reach, and no arguing over whose turn it is to clean the kitchen.

So, what are you waiting for? Find your dream living now, happy hunting!

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