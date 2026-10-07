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Wholesome things to do as a student in Leeds if you’re sick of drinking

For everyone who’s burnt out from drinking two months’ worth of alcohol in two weeks

Emma Beardwell | Guides
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It’s a scenario that’s familiar to us all. You arrive to uni after a summer of increasing anticipation. You’re excited to meet your flatmates and go absolutely wild in Freshers’ Week.

Leeds, of course, is the perfect host for such an experience. With over 300 nightlife venues within Leeds city centre alone, uni students have infinite options for a heavy night out. 

However, as the thrill of the nights begins to wind down and those formidable hangovers start to creep in, you start to wonder how much longer you can drink a litre of vodka and three Trebs (a Warehouse classic) per night. Need not worry, because as much as Leeds is a party city, there are plenty of activities you can do and places you can visit that have nothing to do with drinking. 

Coffee dates

First things first, if there’s one thing in Leeds that equals the amount of clubs and bars, it’s the selection of coffee shops. Every street you walk down is bound to have at least one coffee or brunch spot. Why not swap one drink for another, alcohol for coffee?

Head to The Savvy Baker or Crumbb, two independent Leeds cafes, serving delicious drinks and mouth-watering sweet treats. 

Grab a friend and have a chat about what you’re excited for in the year ahead of you! Or, go solo and take a book or start getting ahead of your coursework. Of course, if you don’t feel like spending £4 on a coffee there are multiple Unidays deals that you can take advantage of. 

Popular ones include Black Sheep Coffee’s £2 selected drink deals every Monday and Starbucks’s £2 drinks every Tuesday. Maximise the discounts you get as a student and have a wholesome coffee date.

Get moving

If you’re looking for a more active way to combat the drowsiness of Freshers’ Week, why not go to a Moova event? Moova is a social fitness community based in Leeds which offers affordable events weekly. Ranging from pizza and pilates to social run clubs, attending a Moova event is a sure way to boost energy levels and make new friends.

However, if you’re looking for a more lowkey, chilled vibe, fret not, as Leeds is also home to a number of parks just a bus ride away.

Craving a peaceful stroll around a lake filled with swans and ending with a delicious hot chocolate? Head to Roundhay Park. Covering over 700 acres of land, this park is a perfect antidote to a nasty hangover. Pop on a scarf, get wrapped up warm and take the bus to this hidden gem.

In a similar vein, Harewood Estate provides exquisite views and a more challenging walk. The Harewood Estate Circular Walk spans roughly five miles, offering views of highland cows, wild deer and the infamous Harewood House. With so many things to see on the route, this walk feels more like a romantic experience rather than a 90-minute trek.

Hyde Park Picture House

Odeon and Vue, bye bye! Hyde Park Picture House has been up and running since 1914 and is still going strong. Located in the centre of Hyde Park, this cinema has faced practically every challenge cinema has encountered.

Screening independent and classic films, Hyde Park Picture House is a historic landmark here in Leeds. So when you’re looking for your next cosy night plans, consider visiting this monument.

Leeds is a fantastic city, full of endless things to do if you need a break from drinking. These are just a few ideas to get you started on your newly founded wellness journey in hopes to cure you of the week-long Freshers’ bender.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Emma Beardwell | Guides
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Add as preferred source on Google
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