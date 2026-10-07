Right, here’s how to become an absolute academic weapon at Leeds Uni

2 days ago

Dust off your textbooks (err, laptops?), everyone, because it is the start of a new academic year! Whether you are an inspired fresher or a revitalised postgraduate student, here are some top tips (and institution-specific suggestions) on becoming an absolute academic weapon at uni in Leeds this year.

Acquire study and research support via your uni’s library service

Need general advice on how to structure your essay or take lecture notes? Browse your university’s study and research support using their library service. This page will have help on nearly every discipline and type of assessment you could receive.

These services also provide general tips to aid critical thinking, close reading, finding reputable sources, and advice on how to digest feedback. The Leeds Arts University even has one-on-one skill mentorship sessions on written work and presentations available.

Study where and when you perform the best

Be intentional about where and when you study. Do you prefer to study early in the day, when your energy runs high, or do you like the quieter hours of the evening? Do you like to study in your personal space, such as your room, or does being surrounded by others help you lock in?

Whatever you prefer, make sure you schedule yourself some study hours every week so you are not caught out by a sneaky deadline. Start your work well in advance, giving yourself time to read, think, get stuck, and then unstuck.

Interact with staff

Interacting with lecturers, seminar tutors, and university staff is always terrifying, but this is where you really grow academically. Just remember, they are there to help you–in fact, they are getting paid to do it (or rather, you are paying them)!

If you are interested in becoming an academic weapon, the best thing to do is get on their radar. Ask questions, stay inquisitive, and make a point to attend their office hours. Not many students do.

Use the Leeds City Library

Lastly, the Leeds City Public Library is free for all and also has great study spaces, books, and even a music library home to scores, sheet music, and a rentable grand piano! If you feel yourself getting a bit stir-crazy in the campus libraries, check this one out.

Each university in Leeds also has specific academic resources that make them stand out.

At the University of Leeds, the Writing Space in Laidlaw Library is a quiet nook where students can go to get suggestions on how to improve their academic writing from trained mentors. Stop by anytime from 1pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday. This service could also point you to workshops and specific academic skills appointments, if need be.

Leeds Trinity University provides those pursuing media or journalism with two complete newsrooms, rentable camcorders, and even a green screen production area. Wherever you study, make sure you find out what specialist equipment there is at your faculty, and make a point to use it. It is there for you!

The Leeds Arts University and its specialist art library have tonnes of information. They even hold the University’s Special Collection of rare publications from the 20th century.

The university is also consistently involved with arts competitions around the UK, such as the British Art Medal Society’s Student Medal Project competition. Use all the studio space, accessible research, and competitions on hand to make the most of your degree!

Leeds Beckett University, like Leeds Arts University and the University of Leeds, has specific special collections and labs (such as the Human Behavioural Neuroscience Lab) which can aid niche research projects.

Leeds Conservatoire and its campus library has access to thousands of CDs, DVDs, and online databases such as Oxford Music Online. The space also provides turntables, CD players, and even a stationary binding service (wish we had this at Uni of)! Utilising the rentable industry-standard recording tools, microphones, and instruments, alongside the abundance of services from the library, is surely a worthy endeavour.

The universities in Leeds provide generous academic support… and it is in your favour to take absolute advantage of everything your institution provides. Tuition is not cheap. Milk its every last drop!

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