University of York Rugby Union taking over campus with charity fundraiser

6 hours ago

October is well underway, and with it the return of the University of York’s Men’s Rugby Union (UYRUFC) Ladies Day.

On Friday 23rd October, UYRUFC will be taking over 22 Acres and the Rodger Kirk Centre as they set out to raise as much money as possible in support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation raises money to support people who have been affected by breast cancer.

A second year of fundraising

This years Ladies Day follows in tradition of last years event where UYRUFC managed to raise an incredible £3,500 for the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Speaking to The York Tab, UYRUFC President Callum Wilson shared: “One of our biggest focuses this year is encouraging more people to actively contribute to the fundraising.” He noted that being able to give to charity is not something that fits into everyone’s budget while at university, so he set out the clubs mentality for fundraising this year.

Explaining, “If everyone attending can get behind that idea, we have a fantastic opportunity to raise a substantial amount for an incredibly worthwhile cause.” Asking people to try and donate just £10, the cost of two drinks, to the cause.

UYRUFC has already raised hundreds of pounds

With the main event not until Friday, UYRUFC has made a strong start to their fundraising goals, having achieved a sum of £400 already.

However, Callum shared that they hope this is only the beginning. Ladies Day is expected to be the biggest fundraising day of their campaign. With the figure expected to increase as a result of donations, raffles and the infamous rugby played auction which will take place on Friday evening.

At the moment the clubs goal is set at raising £2,500.

A day of fundraising

In preparation for Ladies Day the club has organised a line up of events expected to keep donations rolling in.

The day will consist of two exhibition rugby matches on the 22 Acres, a bake sale and a cheerleading showcase from the York Hornets. While the main event will take place at the Rodger Kirk Centre from eight pm, where the club will host their charity raffle and player auction.

When speaking to Callum, he told The York Tab: “The player auctions is always a particular highlight.” Explaining that club members volunteer their time for a day and audience members can bid. The lucky winner will have the player at their disposal for an entire day, getting them to complete tasks from cleaning the kitchen to cooking a meal for the entire house.

Callum added, “It’s a really entertaining part of the evening, but it also reflects the willingness of our members to give up their own time to support the cause.”

A charity which is important to the club

When asked about why this day is so special to UYRUFC, Callum explained to us that this day brings the club and people from different background together. Collectively they are able to: “work towards something bigger than themselves.”

Callum also explained how UYRUFC feels a responsibility to make a positive difference to the community beyond the rugby pitch.

He added, “As a club we’re working hard to change the traditional narrative surrounding university rugby.” The intention of the club with then is to prove that university rugby clubs can be, “organisations that make a genuine contribution to their communities.”

For UYRUFC charitable fundraising has become a interest highly important to its identity as a club. There decision to choose Pink Ribbon he explained, “We’re particularly proud to be supporting the Pink Ribbon Foundation because breast cancer is a cause that unfortunately resonates personally with many of our members.”

As such they intended to use their platform as a sports clubs to achieve something greater than any sporting success could achieve alone.

If you are inspired by the clubs efforts to raise money for The Pink Ribbon Foundation and would like to donate you can do so at their fundraising page.

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You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

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