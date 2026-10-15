7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

3 hours ago

We all know that yearly feeling of dread: the wind bites, the rain starts to pelt down, and it’s suddenly pitch-black by 4.30pm. If you’re new to York, or even if you’ve been here for years, and tend to simply count down the days until festive cheer returns, you might not know what to do in times like these. But thankfully you’re in one of the best cities for Autumn, so this year we’re not taking York for granted.

Go hunting for ghosts

York is infamous for its haunting history and every Autumn it pulls out all the stops. The Original Ghost Walk of York run nightly ninety-minute sessions, where you’ll be taken around the city’s spookiest sites, including one of the most haunted pubs in the country, for just £6. You might even end up having a ghoulish encounter yourself…

If you’re running tight on money, York still has something for everyone with their annual Ghosts in the Garden event, where you can lead the way in spotting all 70 ghostly sculptures across the town centre. Not just is this a fun addition to a casual stroll, it’s a perfect way to explore all that York has to offer.

Take a sip

Speaking of coffee, I believe there are very few pleasures that trump a crisp day in October with a cappuccino in hand. Luckily for us, York is littered with coffee shops for all types of coffee-lovers – whether you’re utilising your student discount at Caffè Nero or looking for something new. Take a stroll down Museum Street and see what tickles your fancy.

Top tip: Rise just opened their second branch by the Museum Gardens, and their vanilla chai latte is worth every single penny.

Ready, set, bake!

With Bake-off season having just begun, take some inspiration from the TV, whip out your mixer, and get baking. Autumn is the best time to experiment with spices and fruits, and all combinations are welcome. A personal favourite is apple and cinnamon muffins (especially fresh out the oven and feeling all cosied up on a cold night) It’s heaven. I’m sure you’ll bake something worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

Calling all bookworms

If I could sum up York’s vibe in 3 words, it would be books, coffee, and history. If you look closely, you’ll find tons of bookshops hidden away in the brickwork, offering your next autumnal read. For the classic bookworms, head down to The Minster Gate Bookshop, or if you fancy a good crime novel, pay a visit to Criminally Good Books, where tons of mysteries are waiting to be solved.

Do some early Christmas shopping at the Shambles Market

I can’t speak for everyone, but I tend to avoid the Shambles simply due to how busy it often is – but it’s busy for a reason. On our doorstep is the hub for Christmas present potential, and supporting small independent businesses this Christmas is so in. Just make sure to get ahead of the festive rush before all the goodies are gone!

Escape the ghosts, not the hauntings

It might be difficult to think of things to do on a cold, wet day, but Houdini’s Escape Room Experience has thought this one through. Got a Tuesday afternoon free? Houdini’s do a 50 percent discount every Tuesday for teams of four or more, and – for you freshers – what better way to have some flat-bonding time than to test your escaping skills in Room 13? Just make sure you escape within the hour, or the mystery will forever go unsolved.

Pick a pumpkin

Tired of uni nights out, but find a cosy night in dull and repetitive? We’ve found the perfect in-between for you amongst the pumpkins. York’s surrounding areas take Halloween seriously, with a plethora of pumpkin patches to choose from, and we’ve narrowed down the options to give you the best.

Both Spilman’s and Monk Park Farm do pumpkin nights for adults, and for just over £10 per person, you get vouchers for pumpkins, the chance to carve your pumpkin there, fairground activities and much more! So, dust off your wellies and get ready for the most quintessentially autumnal night.