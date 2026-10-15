The Tab

7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

It’s officially cosy season, here’s how to embrace it

Izzy Cartwright | Guides

We all know that yearly feeling of dread: the wind bites, the rain starts to pelt down, and it’s suddenly pitch-black by 4.30pm. If you’re new to York, or even if you’ve been here for years, and tend to simply count down the days until festive cheer returns,  you might not know what to do in times like these. But thankfully you’re in one of the best cities for Autumn, so this year we’re not taking York for granted.

Go hunting for ghosts

York is infamous for its haunting history and every Autumn it pulls out all the stops. The Original Ghost Walk of York run nightly ninety-minute sessions, where you’ll be taken around the city’s spookiest sites, including one of the most haunted pubs in the country, for just £6. You might even end up having a ghoulish encounter yourself…

If you’re running tight on money, York still has something for everyone with their annual Ghosts in the Garden event, where you can lead the way in spotting all 70 ghostly sculptures across the town centre. Not just is this a fun addition to a casual stroll, it’s a perfect way to explore all that York has to offer.

Take a sip

Speaking of coffee, I believe there are very few pleasures that trump a crisp day in October with a cappuccino in hand. Luckily for us, York is littered with coffee shops for all types of coffee-lovers – whether you’re utilising your student discount at Caffè Nero or looking for something new. Take a stroll down Museum Street and see what tickles your fancy.

Top tip: Rise just opened their second branch by the Museum Gardens, and their vanilla chai latte is worth every single penny.

Ready, set, bake!

With Bake-off season having just begun, take some inspiration from the TV, whip out your mixer, and get baking. Autumn is the best time to experiment with spices and fruits, and all combinations are welcome. A personal favourite is apple and cinnamon muffins (especially fresh out the oven and feeling all cosied up on a cold night) It’s heaven. I’m sure you’ll bake something worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

Calling all bookworms

If I could sum up York’s vibe in 3 words, it would be books, coffee, and history. If you look closely, you’ll find tons of bookshops hidden away in the brickwork, offering your next autumnal read. For the classic bookworms, head down to The Minster Gate Bookshop, or if you fancy a good crime novel, pay a visit to Criminally Good Books, where tons of mysteries are waiting to be solved. 

Do some early Christmas shopping at the Shambles Market

I can’t speak for everyone, but I tend to avoid the Shambles simply due to how busy it often is – but it’s busy for a reason. On our doorstep is the hub for Christmas present potential, and supporting small independent businesses this Christmas is so in. Just make sure to get ahead of the festive rush before all the goodies are gone!

Escape the ghosts, not the hauntings

It might be difficult to think of things to do on a cold, wet day, but Houdini’s Escape Room Experience has thought this one through. Got a Tuesday afternoon free? Houdini’s do a 50 percent discount every Tuesday for teams of four or more, and – for you freshers – what better way to have some flat-bonding time than to test your escaping skills in Room 13? Just make sure you escape within the hour, or the mystery will forever go unsolved.

Pick a pumpkin

Tired of uni nights out, but find a cosy night in dull and repetitive? We’ve found the perfect in-between for you amongst the pumpkins. York’s surrounding areas take Halloween seriously, with a plethora of pumpkin patches to choose from, and we’ve narrowed down the options to give you the best.

Both Spilman’s and Monk Park Farm do pumpkin nights for adults, and for just over £10 per person, you get vouchers for pumpkins, the chance to carve your pumpkin there, fairground activities and much more! So, dust off your wellies and get ready for the most quintessentially autumnal night.

 

Izzy Cartwright | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

Save the date! The Celebrity Traitors finale is almost here, and it’s the longest episode EVER

Kieran Galpin

It’s basically a Celebrity Traitors movie!

King Kenny is obvious, but so many of The Celebrity Traitors cast don’t use their real names

Kieran Galpin

Miranda Hart made the right call

Celebrity Traitors star Romesh Ranganathan’s family lost their home when he was a teenager

Hebe Hancock

He had a difficult upbringing

7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

Izzy Cartwright

It’s officially cosy season, here’s how to embrace it

uk universities hazing initiation rituals students here is durham and some boys with drinks

Hazing isn’t only a problem at US universities – UK students have ‘initiation rituals’ too

Claudia Cox

A University of Cambridge student allegedly caught fire

Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

Hebe Hancock

It’s a refreshing change for women

Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

Georgie Jones

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

Hallo-week is back: Bristol’s best Halloween events 2026

Lara Wheatcroft

A guide to all of Bristol’s best Halloween events

What is the TikTok screentime to cash program? Why you should be wary of the pop-up

Hayley Soen

There are two varieties of the pop-up doing the rounds

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry accidentally exposed the exact voting tactic she researched

Hebe Hancock

She fell into the very mathematical trap

The four options Christa Pike faces next, and what she said about what she wants to happen to her

Hayley Soen

Her wishes were made clear

From locked in to clocked out: Here are the eight people you’ll meet in every KCL lecture

Daisy Lewin

Some come prepared, some come barely conscious, and some seem to have no idea why they came at all

Katie Zacharia’s turbulent career and history before becoming White House press secretary

Hayley Soen

She had a six year career break but has still had loads of jobs

Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft had three year relationship with co-star, and none of us knew

Kieran Galpin

They never made the ‘loving’ relationship public

People think Selena Gomez has removed her veneers, so here’s what’s been said of her teeth transformation

Hayley Soen

‘She got her crooked smile back’

James Acaster reveals the Celebrity Traitors are monitored even when they call their families

Hebe Hancock

They only get a 10 minute call

Leeds RAG fashions show

Leeds RAG Fashion Show reminds us grace and style knows no size

Dhvani Sandlas

‘We want the focus to be on individuality, personality and how each model can contribute to the creative vision of the show’

Julie was voted off The Celebrity Traitors due to unaired drama with James Blunt

Claudia Cox

James Acaster explains the incident that didn’t make the edit

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s harsh prison calls about Ken Urker have surfaced after his death

Kieran Galpin

She was talking to her other ex, Ryan Anderson, at the time

Your ultimate guide to surviving Freshers’ Flu

Anna Brown

Being a Fresher is all fun and games until you wake up with a blocked nose, a sore throat and the feeling that you’ve been hit by a bus