University of York collaboration sets out new vision for online learning

The expansion will enable more learners from underrepresented backgrounds to engage with the uni

7 hours ago

University of York has selected FutureLearn to support its existing online degree portfolio and develop a new model for the future of digital education.

FutureLearn is a leading global digital education platform that partners with universities and organisations around the world to deliver online degrees, short courses, microcredentials and professional certificates.

They first partnered over 10 years ago to make high-quality education accessible to learners beyond university campuses, creating a community of 330,000 learners worldwide.

‘Industry-leading expertise’

The announcement marks a new chapter in partnership, bringing together the university’s academic expertise and FutureLearn’s experience and innovation in digital education, creating a flexible and scalable model for online education. Through the partnership, York’s online short courses have made global access to teaching and supported its widening participation initiatives. This enables more learners from underrepresented backgrounds to engage with the university.

On the University of York’s website, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Education and Students, Tracey Lightfoot, said: “Online learning is one of the ways in which we aim to widen access to higher education for people from a variety of backgrounds, regardless of where they live in the world, and allows us to shape and deliver flexible degrees that fit around the balance of professional ambition and the demands of everyday life.

“FutureLearn have already worked with us for some years now, and bring industry-leading expertise to our online learning community.”

‘A new standard for digital higher education’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FutureLearn (@futurelearn)





The reason for the partnership is to move beyond individual online courses and create a more connected York online ecosystem. This will give learners multiple entry points and clear opportunities to progress through York’s digital education portfolio that evolves with the needs of learners, employers and the higher education sector.

Executive Chairman of FutureLearn, Rt Hon Lord Jo Johnson, said: “We are proud to deepen our long-standing relationship with the University of York. For nearly 10 years, our collaboration on short courses has helped widen access and inform contextual admissions at York.

“This next phase enables us to support the University’s online degree growth, extend its global reach, and co-create an innovative model that sets a new standard for digital higher education in the UK and beyond.”

Recruitment activity for the existing online programmes will begin early in 2027, ahead of the spring 2027 intake.