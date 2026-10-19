Cyber security threats target University of York staff and students

University of York has received a number of cyber security threats across the University community

1 hour ago

University of York staff and students have received a number of cyber security threats attempting to compromise accounts.

This has been through voicemail phishing, web push notifications and unsolicited “Academic Support” and essay writing services.

The University of York has published a range of guidance on its website to help “keep your account and personal data secure.”

Voicemail phishing attacks



The university has warned staff and students about a recent phishing campaign that targets university accounts through fraudulent voicemail notifications.

Cybercriminals have sent calendar invitations containing links to fake voicemail notifications. When victims follow the link and enter in their credentials, attackers can use advanced techniques to compromise the accounts.

The university urges its staff and students to be cautious of unexpected voicemails, be aware cybercriminals change their tactics regularly, report suspicious emails immediately and change your password immediately if you suspect you entered your password on a fake site.

Web push notification scams

The university has also reported seeing scams using web push notifications to trick users into believing their devices are infected.

It reported that while browsing the web, streaming, file sharing, browsing discount or third party download sites, a pop-up has been asking users for their permission to “show notifications” or verify you are human. If allowed, the website sends fake urgent notifications claiming that the device has a virus and clicking these redirects the user to malicious websites stealing personal data or distributing malware.

The university has urged staff and students to report anything suspicious immediately to Cyber Security and to see the IT services guide on blocking push notification scams.

Unsolicited ‘Academic Support’ and essay writing services

There has also been reports of students receiving unsolicited messages, often in Chinese, directing users to WeChat, and advertising “academic support”, essay writing and online exam taking services.

These services ask for university login details to complete assignments, exposing personal data. The university has reported that these operations are illegal scams trying to steal money and reminds students that, “using third-party services to complete coursework or sit exams on your behalf is academic misconduct”.

The university has urged users not to respond to unsolicited offers of academic assistance, to never share university password or login credentials and to report anything suspicious immediately to Cyber Security.